How to take public transportation across town for Super Bowl activities

For a majority of people, scoring a ticket to the Super Bowl is simply not possible. But many still want to get in on the action since it is happening in Arizona's backyard.

This week, ABC15 has been offering different transportation options for your budget.

On Monday, Traffic Anchor Megan Thompson highlighted car service companies. On Tuesday, she looked into ridesharing.

Now, it is time for public transportation with Valley Metro. It is possible to go from the East Valley all the way to State Farm Stadium on the light rail and on the bus transit system.

ABC15 went to the platform to go through the whole process.

"It's an easy way to get through three different cities in the...Valley," said Ricardo Tejada, the Lead Customer Experience Coordinator with Valley Metro. "It's only $2 a ride."

It is a transportation option that can keep people — and their budgets — on track.

The light rail and bus service from Valley Metro is an option for getting around for the Super Bowl.

"Look for one of the yellow shirts and we'll be able to guide you," said Tejada.

He said riders will see plenty of people in yellow highlighter jackets who are offering support throughout the weekend. They can help get people their tickets and ensure they are going the right way for where they want to go.

"We just provide as much assistance and guidance to all of our riders on a day-by-day basis," Tejada said.

ABC15 needed Tejada's assistance to get from the East Valley all the way to State Farm Stadium.

"Yeah, so from this particular platform, Gilbert Road and Main, you'll take it westbound all the way to 19th Avenue and Montebello station," Tejada said, pointing to a map on the Mesa light rail platform. "From there, you'll hop on a bus... Route 60 going west and that will take you all the way to State Farm Stadium."

We got on board and went through about a dozen stops before making it to another potential party spot for riders.

ABC15 traveled from Mesa to Tempe. If a rider wanted to get to the festivities at Tempe Beach Park, they can hop off at 3rd Avenue and Mill Avenue.

We stayed on and made our way from Tempe to Phoenix.

Valley Metro is reminding people that their ride is free if they are attending the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Margaret T. Hance Park. To find out more about that, click here.

ABC15 then arrived at 19th Avenue and Montebello. This is the spot a rider would get off to continue by bus to State Farm Stadium. After exiting the light rail, cross the street to the transit center. From there, a rider can hop aboard the Route 60 bus.

It will head west from there with just over 15 miles to go to reach the end zone. It will drop you off at 95th Avenue and Glendale, which is right across the street from Westgate.

Valley Metro encourages those seeking transportation options to come up with a game plan. They do have tools to help plan a ride for those all across the Valley.

Click here for more information.