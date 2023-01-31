Where to park, how to ride the light rail for free for Phoenix Super Bowl events

PHOENIX — Headed to downtown Phoenix to enjoy Super Bowl festivities? Valley Metro is helping you save money by offering free transportation to get there.

Valley Metro, the Phoenix Convention Center, Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee, Downtown Phoenix Inc., and sponsors have partnered to provide sponsored ride fares to those attending the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Hance Park.

How to get the deal:

Download the NFL OnePass app and QR code, located within the Rewards section of the app, which will serve as valid light rail fare for service to/from the events. The OnePass app must be downloaded with the QR code available to present to a fare inspector upon request. The QR code is valid for one adult or family traveling together to the following events:



Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center, Feb. 4 – 5 and 9 – 11

Feb. 4 – 5 and 9 – 11 Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park, Feb. 9 – 12, including the first-ever Official Super Bowl Watch Party



You can also get free ride fare thanks to an existing program with Footprint Center, in which their event tickets serve as valid light rail fare, including the Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, and the Super Bowl Music Fest from Feb. 9–11.

Where to park to ride the light rail:

There are free park-and-ride lots for light rail users located near the following stations:

Valley Metro

19th Avenue and Dunlap

19th Avenue and Camelback

7th Avenue and Camelback

Central Avenue and Camelback

38th Street and Washington

Dorsey and Apache Blvd

McClintock and Apache Blvd

Price-101 Freeway and Apache Blvd

Sycamore and Main Street

Mesa Drive and Main Street

Stapley and Main Street

Gilbert Road and Main Street

Gateway Community College (overflow lot)

Phoenix Park n Swap (overflow lot)

Extension of Price-101 Fwy/Apache PNR (overflow lot)

East Valley Institute of Technology (overflow lot)

Parking lot, northeast corner of Stapley/Main (overflow lot)

About 126,00 riders hopped aboard Valley Metro's light rail system the last time the Super Bowl came to town in 2015. Valley Metro broke ridership records by putting about 50 trains out on the track. This time around, they want at least five more and they are hoping to break a ridership record once again.