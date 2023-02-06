Super Bowl transportation: Car service options for party-goers

PHOENIX — When it comes to getting to the game, the golf tournament, or the gamut of parties, it is going to take a lot of planning and even more patience to get around the Valley this week.

What are the options for those looking to experience it in person?

ABC15 is looking into paths for every budget starting with a scheduled car service company. With that option, a customer could ride in style for a set fee and a set schedule.

"I think vehicle selections... super important," said Brandon Silverman. "You have a large group, maybe you go into a limo. There's also sprinter vans which are 14 passengers and below."

Silverman is the owner of BTS Transportation Services, LLC in the Valley. He is a former rideshare driver who is now a business owner.

"We work with specific hotels... the Wigwam and the Renaissance Glendale," Silverman explained. "But we work... throughout the Valley."

Silverman said the cost will vary by the length of time of the service along with the size of the vehicle.

He advises that whoever riders choose to book with, be prepared for minimum hour requirements with large-scale events because they want to keep the party with the driver on the way there and on the way back.

It is a higher-end service that may be worth it for people who want a ride that so many will be scrambling for Super Bowl weekend.

Silverman said drivers with a reputable car service will also have additional measures, like background checks and parking permits, that traditional rideshare drivers will not.

Silverman, along with the President of the Arizona Limousine Association, said before booking: do your homework.

"Check their website," Jesse Bunker said. "Get pictures of the car. Check their insurance, check their reviews, ask them where they are located, if they actually own vehicles, or if they're a broker."

Bunker said to act fast if this service is something passengers are planning to use, as the demand is only revving up from here on out.

Silverman said if you choose to contact his business or any other car service, be prepared to have as much detail as possible regarding the number of people, the number of luggage pieces, etc.

Silverman also noted that since they work closely with hotels and Sky Harbor, they are being told to plan big chunks of time for things like airport transfers. If a flight is at 8 a.m., passengers will be getting picked up at 4:30 a.m. to ensure they make it on time with the massive crowds.