Rideshare drivers gear up for Super Bowl in the Valley

Arizona is no stranger to the Super Bowl, but one thing that's different this time around: an app to catch a ride.

Earlier this week, ABC15 talked about hiring a car service as a possible transportation option.

Now, it is all about Uber and Lyft which are a staple on so many cell phones.

Rideshare drivers are planning to score while city officials are ready to throw the flag at those not following the rules.

"I'm not going to leave my car. I'm going to put my salads, my soda waters, my waters... everything in there," said Maria Brown.

The rideshare driver showed off her brand new cooler to ABC15 Traffic Anchor Megan Thompson.

It is how she plans to keep her tank full as she drives all the party-goers around Super Bowl weekend.

"Do you have the energy to match?" Thompson asked.

"Oh, I'm ready! I'm like, bring it... don't threaten me with a good time," Brown laughed.

Brown has been a rideshare driver for the last few years. It is her full-time job, along with home-schooling her children.

She did not work the last Super Bowl, but tells ABC15 she has handled plenty of WM Phoenix Open fans and is ready to steer right towards the crowds of chaos.

"The two things that I can share with people is... get there early," said City of Glendale Traffic Engineer Tony Abbo. "There are going to be a lot of events that are happening around the stadium. Get there early. Use rideshare. I can't stress enough that... use rideshare. There is not a lot of parking that's going to be available."

Abbo said they have designated two areas for rideshare pick-up and drop-off. One of them will be on the south side of Glendale Avenue between 93rd Avenue and 95th Avenue. The other will be the Black Lot at 95th Avenue and Montebello, which is just south of Cardinals Way.

"This will help us get people a lot quicker in and it will help to maintain the safety of all those involved," Abbo said.

For those who get caught, it is not a game. Glendale police will be nearby monitoring it all, according to Abbo.

"I mean, it's busy," Brown explained. "You definitely have to have, like, control of your anxiety. You have to be aware of your environment."

But for Brown, the payoff is all worth it. So, she is going all in and is hoping to win big with her paycheck this coming weekend.

"I keep telling all my friends... think of me as dead for the whole week," Brown joked. "Like, don't call me... don't text me. I am unavailable!"

ABC15 did reach out to Uber and Lyft.

Lyft did not respond.

Uber sent a statement: "The Super Bowl presents one of a kind challenges, and we're working with the City of Phoenix and the NFL to help forecast demand and identify ways to improve the stadium's rideshare operation. We're also rolling out promotions for drivers to increase earnings and help meet the demand, but fans may encounter higher wait times and prices, and we'd encourage people to consider transportation options and plan accordingly."

Uber also said there is still time to drive for the company. They suggested clicking here for more information.

The company stated drivers need to be at least 21 years old and pass a thorough background check. Drivers will need to provide a driver's license, local address, and insurance. It will take a few days, so time is running out.