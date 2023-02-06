Different ways you can get around downtown Phoenix and their costs

PHOENIX — About one million people are expected to walk around downtown Phoenix for all of the Super Bowl festivities. Traffic and closed roads may make it longer for people to get to their destination for the next week.

However, there are plenty of ways to get around downtown Phoenix. ABC15 Arizona tested a few of them to see how long it would take and how much it would cost.

Electric scooters:

Leaving from Margaret T. Hance Park, where concerts and the Super Bowl Watch Party will be held, to get to the Phoenix Convention Center on a scooter, it takes about 15 to 20 minutes. It costs about $15 to $20, too.

You will have to wait at stop lights and carefully get around people and cars. There are also areas of downtown where it’s riding the scooter is prohibited, so you’ll have to push yourself on the scooter.

Walking:

Walking from Hance Park to the Phoenix Convention Center, or the other way around, should take about 18 minutes, according to the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee. The distance is about 0.9 miles.

Light rail:

The light rail is free for people going to different Super Bowl festivities. All you have to do is download the NFL OnePass app on your phone.

On Sunday, the light rail was packed as people got on and off to go to and from the NFL Experience at the convention center.

“Kind of an experience for the kids also. Parking’s 40 bucks, so the light rail was free with the ticket to the NFL experience,” said John Ewing, who was waiting for the light rail.

Workers downtown are also using the light rail. Harrison St. Pierre, the co-owner of restaurants Desmond and Kettle Black, said the city of Phoenix and the Downtown Phoenix Community Alliance gave workers some free passes so they don’t have to deal with the rough parking situation.

“They gave us a seven-day pass for all of our employees that take the light rail. All my employees, they’ve been parking around like Indian School, they’ll take the light rail in,” St. Pierre said.

Pedicab:

There are also pedicabs in downtown Phoenix where operators cart people around while they bike you from a destination. From the Phoenix Convention Center to the Footprint Center, it took about five minutes.

It’ll cost about $10 to $20 for a quarter mile or less. The price could vary from different operators.

“We go pretty long. I went 13 miles or 14 miles on this. For one ride,” said Justin Rey, who operates a pedicab.

From being taken around in the pedicab to taking the light rail or even just walking, there are plenty of different options other than driving for a fun time during Super Bowl week.

“It’s almost like Christmas coming around. We’re really excited for next week. Next Sunday is going to be a ton of fun,” St. Pierre added.

For more information on how to get around, click here.