Justin Timberlake adds another Phoenix stop to 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

Tickets for the January 2025 show go on sale in September 2024
Justin Timberlake
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
FILE - Justin Timberlake performs at the Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival in Franklin, Tenn., on Sept. 23, 2017.
PHOENIX — Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to the Valley, announcing he will hold another Valley concert tour date in Phoenix early next year.

Timberlake is scheduled to perform at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Jan. 23, 2025. This show is one of a handful of new performances just added to his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

He also performed in the Valley in May.

Get tickets to the January show here starting Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Citi and Verizon Presales start Sept.18 at 10 a.m. 

