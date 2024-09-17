Justin Timberlake adds another Phoenix stop to 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

PHOENIX — Justin Timberlake is bringing sexy back to the Valley, announcing he will hold another Valley concert tour date in Phoenix early next year.

Timberlake is scheduled to perform at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Jan. 23, 2025. This show is one of a handful of new performances just added to his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

He also performed in the Valley in May.

Get tickets to the January show here starting Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. Citi and Verizon Presales start Sept.18 at 10 a.m.