June events: Flashlight Nights, SRP's Verano Sano, Juneteenth, concerts, and more

PHOENIX — There are plenty of things to do across the Valley this month of June!

ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez gives you an inside look at the newest entertainment developments in the Valley and the best events to check out with the family!

11TH ANNUAL JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION

Through performances, crafts, and family fun… the 11th Annual Juneteenth Celebration by the city of Tempe takes place this month at the Tempe History Museum.



Address: 809 E Southern Avenue in Tempe

Date: Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FLASHLIGHT NIGHTS

Just because temperatures are kicking up…doesn't mean you can't enjoy the desert! Flashlight Nights creates a unique experience at the Desert Botanical Garden (DBG) that's keeping things ‘cool’ when the sun goes down.



Address: 1201 N Galvin Pkwy in Phoenix

Cost: Tickets to this experience are included with membership or general admission.

The DBG experience takes place on the following dates from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

June 8, 15, 22, 29

July 20 & 27

August. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

September 7 & 1

CIELITO ROSA

From Mexican sweet bread to coffee and ‘chisme’… Cielito Rosa Bakery in Mesa is officially open to the public.

The pink-themed café is owned by Secilia Zamudio, Celia Stewart, and Yvonne Callison who proudly showcase their Mexican roots throughout their shop, with lots of pink.



Address: 1720 W Southern Ave in Mesa

Hours of operation: Open Monday- Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

VERANO SANO WATER SAFETY EVENTS

Community pools throughout the Valley are gearing up for a fun and safe summer. SRP’s Verano Sano water safety eventsare making that possible. The free family-friendly events include swimming, CPR demonstrations, giveaways, music, and more.



Date: Saturday, June 8 from 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Venue: Chandler Aquatics – Folley Pool [600 E. Fairview St.] in Chandler.

Date: Saturday, June 22 from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Venue: Tempe Aquatics – Clark Pool 1 [730 S. Roosevelt St. Building A] in Tempe.



'BIKES TO BOOKS' PROGRAM

The City of Mesa has a fun and unique way to get children into reading, exercising, and art, all at the same time! The city's "Bikes to Books" program invites children to design their own art for a chance to have it featured on shared-use paths.

The program encourages community members to bike more, read more, and even ride their bikes to their nearest library. To learn more, or to submit an idea for the Bikes to Books program, click here.

SLICK CITY ACTION PARK

Slide into fun this summer at the world's first indoor "waterless" slide park! Slick City Action Park is now open in Peoria.



Address to the Peoria location: 7586 W. Thunderbird Rd., Suite A.

Depending on the minute experience, ticket prices range from $13.99 to $30.99.

MS. PAT

Put the work week behind you and get ready to laugh… the comedian & actress, Ms. Pat, has a show in Chandler this month!



Show: Saturday, June 8, at 8 p.m.

Venue: Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass [5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd]

Cost: Tickets start at $45

‘PERO NO TE ENAMORES’ TOUR

Fuerza Regida will have two Valley shows this summer as part of the ‘Pero No Te Enamores Tour!’ After selling out their June 22 show at Footprint Center, the band added a second date the following night.



Concert dates: June 22 & 23, check ticket availability here.

Concert venue address: 201 E Jefferson St in Phoenix

In a one-on-one interview with ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez, Jesús Ortiz Paz - better known as JOP - from Fuerza Regida talks about what fans can expect at the Phoenix shows of the "Pero No Te Enamores" tour and what the song collaboration of "Gente Nueva" with Valley star Tito Torbellino Jr. means to him.

