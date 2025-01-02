January events in the Valley: Tempe FanCon, Zoo Move & Groove, Sal Vulcano tour stop, and more

PHOENIX — It's a new year packed with fun events and new businesses opening across the Valley! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you sneak peeks of some of the best shows & attractions to check out with the family this January!

SAL VULCANO: EVERYTHING'S FINE TOUR



Date: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St] in Phoenix

Event venue: Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m.

Keep in mind: Age 16+ “suggested to attend”

PAW PATROL LIVE! "HEROES UNITE"



Dates: January 11 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. January 12 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Event venue: Arizona Financial Theatre [400 W Washington St] in Phoenix

ZOO MOVE & GROOVE



Date: Saturday, January 18. The race begins at 5:30 p.m.

What to know : Registration is $50 online ahead of time, $65 on event day.

Event venue: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy]



CELEBRATE THE MUSIC OF HAWAII



Dates: January 18 and 19 from 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Venue: Musical Instrument Museum [4725 E Mayo Blvd] in Phoenix.

What to expect: Special performances, workshops, and interactive activities that showcase the state of Hawaii through music that showcases its rich culture.

TEMPE FANCON



Date: January 25 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Event venue: Tempe Public Library [3500 S Rural Rd]

Free family-friendly event

What to expect: Local artists & authors, costume contests, photo opportunities with cosplayers, dozens of vendors, and more!



LIGHT BLOOM BY HYBYCOZO

Science, nature, and geometry all come together to illuminate the Desert Botanical Garden this holiday season with its new exhibit called 'Light Bloom by HYBYCOZO.’

ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you an up-close look at the unique sculptures with the help of DBG's Laura Spalding Best:

ABC15 tours Desert Botanical Garden’s new exhibit 'Light Bloom by HYBYCOZO'

Dates: Now through January 20, 2025.

Venue: Desert Botanical Garden [1201 N Galvin Pkwy] in Phoenix

Cost: included general admission or membership.

TITLE 9 SPORTS GRILL

The Valley’s first women’s sports bar will open in the Melrose District of Phoenix.

Title 9 Sports Grill is expected to open by the end of January in the former Short Leash Hotdogs and Taproom on 7th Avenue.

Audrey Corley is behind the new concept, teaming up with Kat Moore, the current owner of the property where Title 9 Sports Grill will open.

“This is about women,” Corley told ABC15. “It’s time, and it’s overdue. And we should be celebrated for all the achievements and the hard work.”

—

—

UNSTOPPABLE

Perseverance, determination, and humility. These are all things that wrestling taught 2011 NCAA National Champion Anthony Robles.

To add to the challenge, the former Arizona State University wrestler was born without a leg, making his story an inspiring one that is now the focus of a film titled 'Unstoppable.' It's produced by Amazon MGM Studios and stars Jharrel Jerome, Don Cheadle, and Jennifer Lopez.

Unstoppable is coming to Prime Video on January 16.

You can learn more about the champion’s story in the one-on-one interview he and his mother, Judy Robles, did with ABC15’s Javier Soto right here.

FOOD CITY'S NEW 'MI CLUB'

Food City has started a new program to provide shoppers with a new way to save their hard-earned money going into the holiday season. It's called the "Mi Club," and those who sign up will get weekly deals, birthday discounts, and other personalized savings offers.

Food City's new 'Mi Club' aims to help shoppers save more going into the holidays

Learn more about the program and how to sign up in the player above.

EXPLORER PASS

Families across the Valley are saving money on attractions, food, services, and more — and you can, too!

You can get an Explorer Pass for one child for $5 per month, two children for $9 per month, or three children for $13 per month. When you buy from your smartphone, you’ll be able to download the passes into your phone wallet.



You can learn more about the Explorer Pass right here.

