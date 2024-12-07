MESA, AZ — Perseverance, determination and humility. These are all things that wrestling taught 2011 NCAA National Champion Anthony Robles.

"When you step out there against your opponent, they might be bigger than you. They might be stronger, faster, more experienced, but whether you like it or not, you still have to face them," said Robles while sitting down with ABC15.

To add to the challenge, the former Arizona State University wrestler was born without a leg, making his story an inspiring one that is now the focus of a film titled 'Unstoppable.' It's produced by Amazon MGM Studios and stars Jharrel Jerome, Don Cheadle and Jennifer Lopez.

When asked what he wants people to take away from this movie, Robles responded, "I want them to take away, just the overall theme of being unstoppable. You know that word, it doesn't mean you don't have to wrestle a challenge. It doesn't mean you don't reach your breaking point during moments of your life. It just means that you just find whatever ounce of energy left to fight for one more spot, one more position."

EXTENDED CLIP: Robles discusses what inspires him today to continue to be the best he can be, and his work with Jerome:

Anthony Robles talks about bringing his life to the big screen for 'Unstoppable'

His quest to be the best started his freshman year at Mesa High School after he finished the season 5-8, and ranked last in the city.

"I just remember finishing that season. It was a crossroads moment for me because there were thoughts in my head to where it's like, you know, maybe this isn't for me. Maybe I should find something easier. But, you know, through it all, you know, I just remember thinking to myself when my mom told me, 'don't let your challenge become your excuse," Robles explained.

That also came at a time when he and his family were facing bigger adversities.

"I know the movie delves into some dark areas of your lives, including domestic abuse. How important was it for you to showcase that on the screen, and how hard was it to revisit some of those areas?" asked Soto.

The film delves into some dark areas of the Robles' lives, including domestic abuse. When asked how important it was for them to showcase that on screen, Judy Robles, Anthony's mother responded, "Well, for me, it was really painful because it was very real, but I think it was necessary. I think it was necessary to tell the story accurately so that people could see the challenges that that we had to fight through as a family."

"I feel like, you know, it was important to open up about the painful moments, and that was difficult, and that was a discussion, many discussions that we had as a family as we were going through the process and, you know, learning how the script was coming together. But we realized, you know, we had to be real. We had to be vulnerable," Anthony added.

The film portrays their real struggles, while also showing their true strength as a family.

"Anthony is inspiring. I mean, I wouldn't be where I am today or who I am today if Anthony wasn't who he is, because he helped carry me through a lot of my struggles. He was the foundation of strength that I had in my life," said Judy.

Anthony continues inspiring others by always emphasizing the importance of overcoming challenges. He hopes this film will encourage the nation and a new generation of the Robles family.

Anthony is a father now and talked about what it means for his children to see this film.

"My kid always gets me," Anthony said while getting emotional, "I want him to take away that he can be unstoppable. You know, life is a wrestling match. That's what I'm gonna teach him. And you know, my mom, she's always been my coach in my corner. I'm gonna do that for him too."

'Unstoppable' hits theaters on December 6. It's playing exclusively at Harkins Tempe Marketplace. The film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in January.