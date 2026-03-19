Iowa-based restaurant Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream to open two locations in Arizona

SURPRISE, AZ — A slice of the Midwest is making its way to Arizona! Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is set to open two locations in our state, with the first opening in the Tucson area.
According to a news release sent to ABC15, the first location in our state will open in Oro Valley. The restaurant will offer dine-in, carryout, and delivery options.
ABC15 is currently working to verify the official opening date for the Oro Valley location.
The Iowa-based restaurant takes pride in claiming to be “the first restaurant company in the world to create a taco pizza,” according to a statement on its website.
According to its website, the Midwest company plans to open a Surprise location, but no opening date has been announced.
Here’s where the restaurants will be located:
- 11695 N. Oracle Rd. in the town of Oro Valley in southern Arizona.
- The Surprise storefront will be located at the Greer Ranch Plaza, per the company’s website.