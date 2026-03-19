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Iowa-based restaurant Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream to open two locations in Arizona

Here’s what you need to know about the Midwest brand
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SURPRISE, AZ — A slice of the Midwest is making its way to Arizona! Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is set to open two locations in our state, with the first opening in the Tucson area.

Chicken Bacon Ranch at Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream.
Chicken Bacon Ranch at Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, the first location in our state will open in Oro Valley. The restaurant will offer dine-in, carryout, and delivery options.

ABC15 is currently working to verify the official opening date for the Oro Valley location.

Taco-Joe at Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream.
Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream.

The Iowa-based restaurant takes pride in claiming to be “the first restaurant company in the world to create a taco pizza,” according to a statement on its website.

According to its website, the Midwest company plans to open a Surprise location, but no opening date has been announced.

Here’s where the restaurants will be located:

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