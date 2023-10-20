Watch Now
Here’s what you need to know about the Shrek themed rave at Marquee Theatre

The ‘Shrek Rave’ is an 18 and over event in Tempe
Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Posted at 10:51 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 13:51:38-04

TEMPE, AZ — Marquee Theatre is bringing back its Shrek themed event! The venue will host their “Shrek Rave” at the end of the month and tickets are on sale!

General admission tickets for this Shrek themed rave start at $22 and balcony tickets start at $32.

IF YOU GO

  • Event venue: Marquee Theatre [730 N Mill Ave] in Tempe
  • Date: Friday, October 27, at 9 p.m.
  • Keep this in mind about the event’s bag policy: “We will allow clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bags no larger than 12" x 5" x 12" and or small clear clutch bags (4.5" x 6.5"),” reads a statement by Marquee Theatre.
*The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley, new entertainment ventures and more. Read more about it, right here.

