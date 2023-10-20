Here’s what you need to know about the Shrek themed rave at Marquee Theatre

TEMPE, AZ — Marquee Theatre is bringing back its Shrek themed event! The venue will host their “Shrek Rave” at the end of the month and tickets are on sale!

General admission tickets for this Shrek themed rave start at $22 and balcony tickets start at $32.

IF YOU GO



Event venue: Marquee Theatre [730 N Mill Ave] in Tempe

Date: Friday, October 27, at 9 p.m.

Keep this in mind about the event’s bag policy: “We will allow clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC tote bags no larger than 12" x 5" x 12" and or small clear clutch bags (4.5" x 6.5"),” reads a statement by Marquee Theatre.

