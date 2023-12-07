Hanukkah 2023: Menorah lighting celebrations around the Valley

MESA, AZ — Communities across the Valley are ready to celebrate Hanukkah. Here’s where to head out and see menorah lighting celebrations:
- ‘City-Wide Menorah Lighting’
- When: Thursday, December 7, at 6 p.m.
- Where: San Tan Village [2218 E. Williams Field Rd. Suite 235] in Gilbert
- Queen Creek Menorah Lighting
- When: Monday, December 11, at 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
- Where: Queen Creek Library [21802 S Ellsworth Rd]
- Menorah Lighting in Tempe
- When: Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5:30p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Ragsdale-MLK Park (formerly known as 6th St Park)
- Mesa Menorah
- When: Thursday, December 7, at 6:30 p.m.
- Where: The Post Mesa, 26 N Macdonald, in Mesa.
- A menorah lighting celebration is slated to take place at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. Date/time for this event is yet to be announced. “Raffle prizes, games for children and live entertainment” is expected at this event; stay up to date on information about this celebration, right here.
