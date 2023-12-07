Watch Now
Hanukkah 2023: Menorah lighting celebrations around the Valley

Several celebrations begin Thursday, December 7.
December is here, which means there's a lot of fun in-store in the Valley! Here's the breakdown of the best holiday light displays and what exciting attractions to check out this month in our 'Things To Do special, sponsored by Visit Sonora.
FILE IMAGE: A giant Hanukkah Menorah in front of a Christmas tree.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Dec 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-06 19:30:14-05

MESA, AZ — Communities across the Valley are ready to celebrate Hanukkah. Here’s where to head out and see menorah lighting celebrations:

  • Queen Creek Menorah Lighting
    • When: Monday, December 11, at 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.
    • Where: Queen Creek Library [21802 S Ellsworth Rd]
  • Menorah Lighting in Tempe
    • When: Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5:30p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
    • Where: Ragsdale-MLK Park (formerly known as 6th St Park)
  • Mesa Menorah
    • When: Thursday, December 7, at 6:30 p.m.
    • Where: The Post Mesa, 26 N Macdonald, in Mesa.

  • A menorah lighting celebration is slated to take place at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. Date/time for this event is yet to be announced. “Raffle prizes, games for children and live entertainment” is expected at this event; stay up to date on information about this celebration, right here.
The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this December. Read more about it, right here.

