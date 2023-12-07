Hanukkah 2023: Menorah lighting celebrations around the Valley

MESA, AZ — Communities across the Valley are ready to celebrate Hanukkah. Here’s where to head out and see menorah lighting celebrations:

‘City-Wide Menorah Lighting’

When: Thursday, December 7, at 6 p.m. Where: San Tan Village [2218 E. Williams Field Rd. Suite 235] in Gilbert



Queen Creek Menorah Lighting

When: Monday, December 11, at 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Where: Queen Creek Library [21802 S Ellsworth Rd]

Menorah Lighting in Tempe

When: Thursday, Dec. 7, from 5:30p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Where: Ragsdale-MLK Park (formerly known as 6th St Park)

Mesa Menorah

When: Thursday, December 7, at 6:30 p.m. Where: The Post Mesa, 26 N Macdonald, in Mesa.



A menorah lighting celebration is slated to take place at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. Date/time for this event is yet to be announced. “Raffle prizes, games for children and live entertainment” is expected at this event; stay up to date on information about this celebration, right here.





The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this December. Read more about it, right here.