'Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour' to make stop in Valley in May

PHOENIX — Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist Halsey will be stopping to perform in the Valley later this year!

The "Halsey: For My Last Trick Tour" will stop at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on May 12.

Del Water Gap and The Warning will also be with Halsey at the Phoenix show.

Fans can sign up for the artist presale through Monday at 9:59 p.m. Arizona time by clicking here.

The artist presale will then run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m.