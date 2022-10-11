Halloween in the Valley: Haunted houses, candy crawls and more spooky events

PHOENIX, AZ — Hello spooky season! Here’s your Valley guide to Haunted houses, trick-or-treating, Halloween candy crawls and more events taking place this October!

HAUNTED HOUSES

Terror in Tolleson

The family-owned and operated Halloween attraction is now open in downtown Tolleson; it comes with several haunted house attractions and a ghost walk tour that is non-scary and perfect for families.



Location: 9210 W. Van Buren St. in Tolleson

Tickets: General admission $25. Terror Family 4 Pack $80, Ultimate Terror Pass 2022 is $100, and the Ghost Walk Tour is $15. To purchase tickets, click here.

Fear Farm



When: Now through October 31

Cost: Tickets start as low as $27.99, but price may change based on “demand.”

Location: 6801 N. 99th Ave.

13th Floor Haunted House



Cost: Tickets start as low as $27.99, but price may change based on “demand.”

When: Now through October 31

Location: 2814 W. Bell Rd. in Phoenix

TRICK-OR-TREATING

Creepy candy crawl at Desert Ridge



Location: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix

When: October 15

Event will have a costume contest, trick-or-treating from store to store, and ‘festive & fun decorations.’

Creepy candy crawl at Tempe Marketplace



Location: 2000 E. Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe

When: October 23

Event will have a costume contest, trick-or-treating from store to store, and ‘festive & fun decorations.’

Dino Trick or Treat

“Upon entry, guests will be given a map and punch card. The map will show all the activities, booths and candy/treat stations. The stamp card will be used at each candy station to ensure no one revisits the same candy station,” read a statement on the event made on Facebook by the Phoenix Zoo. Consider arriving early, the event will be capped at a 2,000-person attendance.



When: October 26-28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $15 per person

Location: Phoenix Zoo [455 N Galvin Pkwy]

Trick-or-Treat at the Museum



When: October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [215 N. 7th Street]

Cost: Free with paid Museum admission of $16 per person.

SPOOKY EVENTS

Peoria's Annual Halloween Monster Bash



According to city officials, the event will include the following:“Safe trick-or-treating environment for kids”, roaming Halloween characters, costume contest, a sensory room, Deb's Dragon exotic reptiles, snakes, and spiders exhibit and more.

and more. Cost: Free.

When: Saturday, October 22, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Peoria Sports Complex, located at 16101 N. 83rd Ave.

Trunk or treat and car show

The Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Palmcroft Church to bring together this event that’ll have costumes, candy, crafts, music, food trucks and more.



When: Friday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Anthem Area Chamber of Commerce [3715 W Anthem Way, Suite 110]

Fall Festival



When: October 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Location: Eldorado Park in Scottsdale [2311 N Miller Rd]

2022 Halloween Stroll

“The not-so-spooky event includes Halloween-themed games, crafts, a costume contest, and trick-or-treating courtesy of local merchants around the Downtown area,” read a press release sent by Downtown Tempe to ABC15.



When: October 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Taking place at 6th Street Park in Tempe.

Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

The event will have over 20 Hot Air Balloons, live music, and there will be 4,000 pounds of candy for trick-or-treaters. Plus, there will be a free Kids Zone & Haunted Trail.



When: October 28 and 29

Admission cost: Adults $22, Children (3 to 12 years of age) $17, and kids that are two years and under are free.

Location: Salt River Fields [7555 North Pima Road]

Hours of operation: Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



“Haunted meets Harvest” in Goodyear

Bring the family to this fall event where there will be bounce houses, live entertainment, and a haunted trail. “Stroll through the trick or treat village for free candy. Come in your best costume to take home the grand prize,” said event officials in city’s website.



When: October 29 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Goodyear Ballpark [1933 S Ballpark Way]

Crayola Experience’s Screamin’ Green Hauntoween

Activities include: crafting a creepy Haunted House, make a stained-glass bat, and more.



Themed event runs till October 31

Location: Crayola Experience Chandler [3111 W Chandler Blvd]

‘Haunted Brewery Tours’

Spooky season is amongst us and those who are over 21 years of age will want to check this out! Four Peaks is hosting their ‘Haunted Brewery Tours! ’The tours are just one of the efforts that Four Peaks is doing in honor of the 130th anniversary of the Creamery Building located in Tempe!



Tickets are $35; it includes the tour, a souvenir t-shirt and a 32oz. of beer. Tickets are available online. When: Now through November 2: every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Plus, October 30.

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TRACK-ULA

Paradise & Pacific Railroad has been turned into a haunted park and there’s a spooky train ride!



When: Now until October 31 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets are $15 per person. “$10 tickets are available for select weeknights during the 8 p.m. time slot,” reads a statement by event officials. Tickets must be purchased online.

Location: McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale [7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.]

