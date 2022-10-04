Terror in Tolleson opens for the Halloween season

TOLLESON, AZ — It's spooky season and "when the lights go out the terror begins" in Tolleson!

Terror in Tolleson, the family-owned and operated Halloween attraction is now open in downtown Tolleson, near 91st Avenue and Van Buren.

It comes with several haunted house attractions and a ghost walk tour that is non-scary and perfect for families.

If you get hungry, Food Truck Row will be serving food, treats and drinks.

Other activities include face painting, palm readers, and more.

There's a total of four haunted houses described on the website as below:

Asylum & Zombies

Once the patients started disappearing from the Aslyum, locals grew suspicious about the incidents. There were rumors that the doctors, who were going insane. Started testing on patients using toxic waste and unapproved methods. These patients soon got their revenge when they returned back to life as flesh eating zombies. Now it's your turn to try and survive the Terror inside!

Phobias & Urban Legends

PHOBIAS it's time to Face your fears. Whether it's Spiders, small spaces or the dark. Urban Legends tales come to life. It will be a Chilling and disturbing story to endure. SURVIVAL IS LIMITED.

Carnevil

The Carnival kept a dark secret. The town became suspicious, while several children began to disappear. Locals soon brought this dark evil to life. Can you make it out of the Big Top alive and find the children BEFORE ITS TOO LATE?

Slashers & Madmen

Face the many Slashers throughout this Haunted House. Evil comes in many forms. If you ever wanted to try and survive the night. Before our Madmen begin to stalk and murder their victims.

HOURS:

Friday & Saturday - 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday - 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Halloween Night - 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

LOCATION:

9210 W. VanBuren St

Tolleson, AZ 85353

TICKETS:

General admission - $25

Terror Family 4 Pack - $80.00

Ultimate Terror Pass 2022 - $100.00

Ghost Walk Tour - $15.00

To purchase tickets, click here.

