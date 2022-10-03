LIST: Fall 2022 pumpkin patches, corn mazes happening across the Valley

PHOENIX — Some of the most fun fall festivities are back! Many Valley farms have pumpkin patches, small amusement rides and corn mazes to celebrate the spooky season.

Here’s where to head out!

MacDonald’s Ranch Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 1 - 30, 2022)

Where: 26540 N. Scottsdale Rd. in Scottsdale

Time: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed Tuesdays)

Cost: $13 per person, Children 23 months and younger get in for free.

Keep this in mind: Tickets are purchased at the door & they’re closed on Halloween Day.

Tolmachoff Farms Pumpkin Days (Oct. 1 - 31, 2022)

Where: 5726 N. 75th Ave. in Glendale

Cost: $17 each (children 1 & under free) or there’s the cash ONLY price of $15.

When

Wednesday & Thursday, 1p.m.to 8 p.m.

Friday, 1p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday)

Vertuccio Farms Fall Festival (Sept. 30- Oct.30, 2021)

Where: 4011 S. Power Rd. in Mesa

Cost varies: Admission is $15 for their “fall festival”; pumpkins, food, drinks, and some activities have separate costs.

When

Monday - Thursday, 3 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday - Saturday 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mother Nature’s Farm (Sept. 24 - Oct. 31, 2022)

Where: 1663 E. Baseline Road in Gilbert

When: Monday - Sunday, 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Cost: $12

Schnepf Farms’ Pumpkin & Chili Party (Oct. 1-30, 2022)

Where: 24810 S. Rittenhouse Rd in Queen Creek

Cost: General admission is $23.95 per person, kids 2 years and younger get in for free. Admission cost doesn’t include train, food, pumpkins & haunted bus.

When

Thursday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday

Rocker 7 Farm Patch



Where: 19601 W Broadway Rd. in Buckeye

Cost: $8 per person (plus tax) or there’s a family pass (up to 5 people): that’s $35.

Admission includes: cotton field, sunflower field, pumpkin patch, jumping pillow, tractor tire playground and pedal carts.

Haunted Corn Maze ‘the reaping’



Where: Fear Farm [6801 N. 99th Avenue] in Glendale

Cost: $27.99 + $10 for the maze; “Ticket prices are dynamic based on demand and subject to change without notice,” reads a statement on the official website of Fear Farm].

ANOTHER FALL ACTIVITY TO CHECKOUT

The popular prehistoric Phoenix Zoo exhibit that debuted back in 2017 is back! That’s right — Dinosaurs in the Desert is now open! This year’s experience will have new creatures including the gigasaurus, troodon, allosaurus, a giant bear, sea scorpion, terror bird, and more.

The video in the player above gives you the scoop on what to expect if you plan on going to this Valley attraction.

Click here to read more about Dinosaurs in the Desert.

