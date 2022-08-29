Watch Now
Tickets are on sale for the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

Posted at 4:32 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 19:32:41-04

SALT RIVER PIMA MARICOPA INDIAN COMMUNITY — Tickets are on sale for the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival! The spooky event will take place this October 28 and 29 at Salt River Fields.

According to a press release, the event will have over 20 Hot Air Balloons, live music, and there will be 4,000 pounds of candy for trick-or-treaters. Plus, there will be a free Kids Zone & Haunted Trail.

Have a cool costume? Bring it to the festival! There are three costume contests each night! The categories include: best kids [0-12 years], best adult [13+] and there’s the group/family costume contest.

ADMISSION COST

  • Adults: $22
  • Children (3 to 12 years of age): $17
  • Kids that are two years and under are free.
  • There’s an early bird special that ends August 30, check out their deal right here.

IF YOU GO

  • Salt River Fields [7555 North Pima Road]
  • Hours of operation: Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
