Four Peaks to host ‘Haunted Brewery Tours,’ here’s what you need to know

TEMPE, AZ — Spooky season is amongst us and those who are over 21 years of age will want to check this out! Four Peaks is hosting their ‘Haunted Brewery Tours!’

The tours are just one of the efforts that Four Peaks is doing in honor of the 130th anniversary of the Creamery Building located in Tempe!

More than a century ago, the doors of our beloved Creamery Building opened to the public for the first time. And we’re betting a lot of you – like us – have looked up at our rafters and thought, “If only these walls could talk…” https://t.co/zIV55b3zV3 to learn more. pic.twitter.com/KZrGoCPUgJ — Four Peaks Brewing Co. (@fourpeaksbrew) July 15, 2022

“Working in one of Tempe’s oldest commercial buildings is a unique privilege,” said Chris Meyer, Four Peaks General Manager, in a press release sent to ABC15. “It is quite something to think about the tens of thousands of people who have walked through our building over the years. We’re extremely proud to not only be part of such a storied past, but to be shining a new light on it through the Preserving the Past, Brewing the Future project.” According to event officials, Four Peaks has partnered with the Tempe History Museum, Arizona State University and others for the project.

Here's what you need to know about the tours:

COST



Tickets are $35; it includes the tour, a souvenir t-shirt and a 32oz. of beer.

Tickets are available online.

TOUR DATES

From September 26 - November 2: every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Plus, October 30.

