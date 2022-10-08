Gilbert ranks #1, four other Valley suburbs in the '25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween'

GILBERT, AZ — Multiple Valley cities can say they are among the safest cities in the country to trick-or-treat this Halloween.

A new study took a look at key safety factors across more than 300 cities and curated a list of the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating.

Gilbert topped the list due to its low crime rate, a high number of law enforcement employees, and safe pedestrian streets.

Scottsdale came in at #7, Chandler ranked at #17, and Surprise and Peoria were ranked #22 and #23, respectively.

Here are the highlights that made Gilbert No.1:

Low number of registered sex offenders: 21 per 100,000

Violent crime incidents: 87 per 100,000

Property crime incidents: 1,387 per 100,000

Average annual pedestrian fatalities: 1 (or .4 per 100,000)

Law enforcement employees: 165 per 100,000

Rounding out the top five behind Gilbert: Cambridge, Massachusetts; Cary, North Carolina; Naperville, Illinois; and Rochester, Minnesota.

To take a look at all 25 cities that made the list: Click here

