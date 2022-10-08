Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Gilbert ranks #1, four other Valley suburbs in the '25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween'

Scottsdale, Surprise, Peoria, and Chandler also made the top 25
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Where to find the cheapest Halloween candy
Posted at 9:57 AM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 13:26:16-04

GILBERT, AZ — Multiple Valley cities can say they are among the safest cities in the country to trick-or-treat this Halloween.

A new study took a look at key safety factors across more than 300 cities and curated a list of the top 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating.

Gilbert topped the list due to its low crime rate, a high number of law enforcement employees, and safe pedestrian streets.

Scottsdale came in at #7, Chandler ranked at #17, and Surprise and Peoria were ranked #22 and #23, respectively.

Here are the highlights that made Gilbert No.1:

  • Low number of registered sex offenders: 21 per 100,000
  • Violent crime incidents: 87 per 100,000
  • Property crime incidents: 1,387 per 100,000
  • Average annual pedestrian fatalities: 1 (or .4 per 100,000)
  • Law enforcement employees: 165 per 100,000

Rounding out the top five behind Gilbert: Cambridge, Massachusetts; Cary, North Carolina; Naperville, Illinois; and Rochester, Minnesota.

To take a look at all 25 cities that made the list: Click here

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!