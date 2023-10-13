Watch Now
Halloween in the Valley: candy crawls and family-friendly events this October

Dust off your costume, here’s where to head out for some candy
October brings the cooler weather and fun things to do outside in the Valley! The ABC15's Nicole Gutierrez showcases some of the BEST events to head out to with the family and what's coming soon to your neighborhood!
Desert Ridge Marketplace in October.
Posted at 6:18 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 21:18:52-04

PHOENIX — Where can you show off your costumes and go trick-or-treating this spooky season? Here’s where the Halloween candy crawls, and other family-friendly events are taking place this month.

CREEPY CANDY CRAWL

  • What to expect: Trick-or-treat from store to store at the Tempe Marketplace- dozens of retailers participating in the event.
  • When: Wednesday, October 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe.

CREEPY CANDY CRAWL AT THE DISTRICT

  • What to expect: Trick-or-treat from store to store or participate in a costume contest!
  • When: Thursday, October 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: The District [21001 N. Tatum Blvd.] in Phoenix.

SPOOKY SAFARI

  • What to expect: trick-or-treating, face painting, fun crafts and more for the kiddos.
  • When: October 25, 26 & 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway]
  • Cost: $15 per person- children 2 years of age and under enter for free.

TOLLESON TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT

  • What to expect: This free trick-or-treating event will give you and the kids a chance to put on your costume and stroll through El Paseo de Luces and collect other goodies too.
  • When: Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Where: 91st to 94th Ave and Van Buren Street in Downtown Tolleson.
HALLOWEEN MONSTER BASH

  • What to expect: treats, live entertainment, costume contests, and more.
  • When: Saturday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Where: Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N. 83rd Avenue]

11TH ANNUAL SPOOKTACULAR HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL

  • What to expect: The festival will reportedly have more than 20 glowing hot air balloons that’ll serve as trick-or-treat stations where they plan to pass out more than 4,000 lbs. of candy to the children! Plus, there will be a Spook Trail and a Kids Zone with over 30 “unique inflatables.”
  • When: October 27,28 and 29; hours of operation are from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.]
  • Cost: tickets range from $17 to $22 per person.

CREEPIN' CANDY CRAWL

  • What to expect: A “walking experience” where candy will be given and there will be entertainment and crafts for the family.
  • When: Tuesday, October 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Where: Alamar Park [ 4155 South El Mirage Road] in Avondale

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TRACK-ULA 2023

  • When: From October 6 to 31- from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • Where: McCormick- Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.] in Scottsdale
  • Cost: tickets per person range from $10 to $15.

