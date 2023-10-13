Halloween in the Valley: candy crawls and family-friendly events this October

PHOENIX — Where can you show off your costumes and go trick-or-treating this spooky season? Here’s where the Halloween candy crawls, and other family-friendly events are taking place this month.

CREEPY CANDY CRAWL



What to expect: Trick-or-treat from store to store at the Tempe Marketplace- dozens of retailers participating in the event.

When: Wednesday, October 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: 2000 E Rio Salado Pkwy in Tempe.

CREEPY CANDY CRAWL AT THE DISTRICT



What to expect: Trick-or-treat from store to store or participate in a costume contest!

When: Thursday, October 19, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Where: The District [21001 N. Tatum Blvd.] in Phoenix.

SPOOKY SAFARI



What to expect: trick-or-treating, face painting, fun crafts and more for the kiddos.

When: October 25, 26 & 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Zoo [455 North Galvin Parkway]

Cost: $15 per person- children 2 years of age and under enter for free.

TOLLESON TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT



What to expect: This free trick-or-treating event will give you and the kids a chance to put on your costume and stroll through El Paseo de Luces and collect other goodies too.

When: Saturday, October 28, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 91st to 94th Ave and Van Buren Street in Downtown Tolleson.

HALLOWEEN MONSTER BASH



What to expect: treats, live entertainment, costume contests, and more.

When: Saturday, October 28, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Peoria Sports Complex [16101 N. 83rd Avenue]

11TH ANNUAL SPOOKTACULAR HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL



What to expect: The festival will reportedly have more than 20 glowing hot air balloons that’ll serve as trick-or-treat stations where they plan to pass out more than 4,000 lbs. of candy to the children! Plus, there will be a Spook Trail and a Kids Zone with over 30 “unique inflatables.”

When: October 27,28 and 29; hours of operation are from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.]

Cost: tickets range from $17 to $22 per person.

CREEPIN' CANDY CRAWL



What to expect: A “walking experience” where candy will be given and there will be entertainment and crafts for the family.

When: Tuesday, October 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Alamar Park [ 4155 South El Mirage Road] in Avondale

HALLOWEEN SPOOK-TRACK-ULA 2023



When: From October 6 to 31- from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: McCormick- Stillman Railroad Park [7301 E. Indian Bend Rd.] in Scottsdale

Cost: tickets per person range from $10 to $15.

