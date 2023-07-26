’11th Annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival’ adds 3rd date

SALT RIVER PIMA MARICOPA INDIAN COMM. — Tickets are on sale for the annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival! Event officials announced Wednesday the festival this year will now run for three-days!

The festival will reportedly have more than 20 glowing hot air balloons that’ll serve as trick-or-treat stations where they plan to pass out more than 4,000 lbs. of candy to the children! Plus, there will be a Spook Trail and a Kids Zone with over 30 “unique inflatables.”

Dozens of food vendors and local shops will be part of the Spooktacular Marketplace on-site; it'll showcase arts, crafts, and more.

Tethered balloon rides will also be offered; $25 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under.



Dates to save: October 27,28 and 29; hours of operation are from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Event venue: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.]

TICKET INFORMATION

We’re less than 100 days from spooky season and tickets for this event are now on sale! Early bird general admission tickets are on sale until August 31. Ticket pricing is: $17 for adults, $12 for kids 3 – 12 years old.



Starting September 1, ticket prices will increase [except for Oct. 29]. General Admission tickets for adults will be $22 for adults and $17 for kids 3 – 12 years old.

“Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event for $27 for adults and $22 for children. Kids 2 and under are free,” read a news release sent to ABC15.

