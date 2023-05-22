Watch Now
Gabriel Iglesias to bring his ‘Don’t Worry Be Fluffy’ tour to Footprint Center

The comedian will hit the stage in Phoenix come November
Posted at 1:53 PM, May 22, 2023
PHOENIX — Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias is coming to the Valley this November! The well-known comedian is bringing his ‘Don’t Worry Be Fluffy’ tour to Footprint Center.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. at Fluffyguy.com.

We haven’t even hit summer and the calendar of concerts and events at Footprint Center continues to fill-up! Here are some dates you'll want to save in your calendar:

