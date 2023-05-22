Gabriel Iglesias to bring his ‘Don’t Worry Be Fluffy’ tour to Footprint Center

PHOENIX — Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias is coming to the Valley this November! The well-known comedian is bringing his ‘Don’t Worry Be Fluffy’ tour to Footprint Center.

According to a news release sent to ABC15, tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. at Fluffyguy.com.

𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗: @fluffyguy is returning to Downtown Phoenix on the Don't Worry Be Fluffy Tour!



🧡 Presale available Wednesday, May 24 from 10AM to 10PM

🧡 Tickets on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/0xDomDUa7k — Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) May 22, 2023

KEEP THIS IN MIND

We haven’t even hit summer and the calendar of concerts and events at Footprint Center continues to fill-up! Here are some dates you'll want to save in your calendar:

