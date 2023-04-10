Lil Baby to bring ‘It’s Only Us’ tour to Arizona this summer

PHOENIX — Lil Baby will bring his ‘It’s Only Us’ tour to the Valley this summer! The artist announced Monday morning that he’ll be doing a nationwide tour that’ll have 32 stops — and Phoenix is one of them!

𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗: Grammy award winning @lilbaby4PF is bringing the It's Only Us Tour to our home this summer!



✔️ Presale access available starting Wednesday, April 12 at 10AM until Thursday, April 13 at 9AM

✔️ Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/9whfkgTXeH — Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) April 10, 2023

“Lil Baby will be receiving tour support from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho while on the road,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

The artist is said to be performing his ‘It’s Only Me’ album!

The ‘It’s Only Us’ tour kicks off in Houston in the month of July and will make its way to Phoenix in August!

IF YOU GO

