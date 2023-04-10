Watch Now
Lil Baby to bring ‘It’s Only Us’ tour to Arizona this summer

Lil Baby to perform his ‘It’s Only Me’ album at Footprint Center
Posted at 11:05 AM, Apr 10, 2023
2023-04-10

PHOENIX — Lil Baby will bring his ‘It’s Only Us’ tour to the Valley this summer! The artist announced Monday morning that he’ll be doing a nationwide tour that’ll have 32 stops — and Phoenix is one of them!

“Lil Baby will be receiving tour support from The Kid LAROI, GloRilla, GLOSS UP, Rylo Rodriguez, and Hunxho while on the road,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

The artist is said to be performing his ‘It’s Only Me’ album!

The ‘It’s Only Us’ tour kicks off in Houston in the month of July and will make its way to Phoenix in August!

IF YOU GO

  •  Tickets: “Artist pre-sale will start Tuesday, April 11th at 10 a.m. local time, with general on sale starting on Thursday, April 13th at 10 a.m. local,” according to a press release sent to ABC15. Tickets can be purchased at itsonlyustour.com
  • Concert date: Tuesday, August 1.
  • Event venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
