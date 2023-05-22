This week in Phoenix: Lizzo is bringing her '2our' to Footprint Center

PHOENIX — The award-winning singer and performer, Lizzo, is bringing her “2our” to Phoenix this week!
Get ready 2 B singing and dancing the night away this Wednesday! The Valley tour stop includes special guest Latto.
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗: @lizzo is bringing #TheSpecial2our 2023 to our home on May 24! 💜— Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) November 14, 2022
✔️ Presale tickets available Thursday, November 17 at 10AM until 10PM
✔️ Tickets on-sale Friday, November 18 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/QWm85r5bWz
IF YOU GO
- The Arizona tour stop is Wednesday, May 24.
- Venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
- Parking information for the show can be found here; event parking spots start at $8.
- There are still tickets available, click here to see prices and seats available.
- Taking a bag to the concert? Remember this, your bag must be within the measurements: 14″ x 14″ x 6″.