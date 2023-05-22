Watch Now
This week in Phoenix: Lizzo is bringing her '2our' to Footprint Center

The Valley stop includes special guest Latto
Lizzo
Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP
Lizzo performs at the United Center on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
Lizzo
Posted at 10:38 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 13:39:01-04

PHOENIX — The award-winning singer and performer, Lizzo, is bringing her “2our” to Phoenix this week!

Get ready 2 B singing and dancing the night away this Wednesday! The Valley tour stop includes special guest Latto.

IF YOU GO

  • The Arizona tour stop is Wednesday, May 24.
  • Venue: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
  • Parking information for the show can be found here; event parking spots start at $8.
  • There are still tickets available, click here to see prices and seats available.
  • Taking a bag to the concert? Remember this, your bag must be within the measurements: 14″ x 14″ x 6″.
