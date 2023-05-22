Watch Now
Maluma is bringing his ‘Don Juan World Tour’ to Phoenix this fall

Maluma 2023
Posted at 11:46 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 14:51:10-04

PHOENIX — “Like they've never seen me,” said the Columbian star, Maluma, on social media Monday morning announcing his U.S. stops for the ‘Don Juan World Tour!’

The international star is set to perform at Footprint Center on Sunday, September 10!

Pre-sale tickets for the show will be available Thursday, May 25. The general sale begins Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

