Maluma is bringing his ‘Don Juan World Tour’ to Phoenix this fall

PHOENIX — “Like they've never seen me,” said the Columbian star, Maluma, on social media Monday morning announcing his U.S. stops for the ‘Don Juan World Tour!’

The international star is set to perform at Footprint Center on Sunday, September 10!

Pre-sale tickets for the show will be available Thursday, May 25. The general sale begins Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.