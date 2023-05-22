Maluma is bringing his ‘Don Juan World Tour’ to Phoenix this fall

PHOENIX — “Like they've never seen me,” said the Columbian star, Maluma, on social media Monday morning announcing his U.S. stops for the ‘Don Juan World Tour!’
The international star is set to perform at Footprint Center on Sunday, September 10!
Pre-sale tickets for the show will be available Thursday, May 25. The general sale begins Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗: @maluma is bringing the Don Juan World Tour to our home on September 10!— Footprint Center (@FootprintCNTR) May 22, 2023
⚡️ Presale begins Thursday, May 25 at 10AM until Friday, May 26 at 9AM
⚡️ Tickets go on sale Friday, May 26 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/Wgy2auxW5i