Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Romeo Santos bringing 'Formula Vol. 3 Tour' to Phoenix

xxx
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Romeo Santos performs "Inventame" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Marco Antonio Solis at the Mandalay Bay Michelob Ultra Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
xxx
Posted at 12:29 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 15:29:51-04

PHOENIX — The "King of Bachata" is making his way to the Valley.

Romeo Santos has announced additional dates for his 'Formula Vol. 3 Tour.'

The tour will make a stop in Phoenix at the Footprint Center on Saturday, October 14.

Pre-sales for the added fall dates begins Tuesday, May 16 at 10 a.m.

General sale tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Recently, Santos kicked off his tour, “Formula Vol. 3 - The Tour” in Europe and South America for 2023. He broke record sales in Lima, Peru with four sold out stadium dates for 80,000 people. In Chile, Romeo Santos sold out nine stadium dates in Arena de Santiago for a total of 120,000 fans. In Madrid, Spain, Santos sold out four nights and added dates to certain countries that were sold out shows. Ongoing dates in South America and Europe continue for the “Formula Vol. 3 - Tour” with breaking stadium records for a performer.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!