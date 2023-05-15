Romeo Santos bringing 'Formula Vol. 3 Tour' to Phoenix

PHOENIX — The "King of Bachata" is making his way to the Valley.

Romeo Santos has announced additional dates for his 'Formula Vol. 3 Tour.'

The tour will make a stop in Phoenix at the Footprint Center on Saturday, October 14.

Pre-sales for the added fall dates begins Tuesday, May 16 at 10 a.m.

General sale tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

Recently, Santos kicked off his tour, “Formula Vol. 3 - The Tour” in Europe and South America for 2023. He broke record sales in Lima, Peru with four sold out stadium dates for 80,000 people. In Chile, Romeo Santos sold out nine stadium dates in Arena de Santiago for a total of 120,000 fans. In Madrid, Spain, Santos sold out four nights and added dates to certain countries that were sold out shows. Ongoing dates in South America and Europe continue for the “Formula Vol. 3 - Tour” with breaking stadium records for a performer.