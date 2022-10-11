Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

blink-182 headed to Phoenix in 2023; tickets go on sale Oct. 17

The trio will be joined by Turnstile for the North American tour dates
Blink-182
Willy Sanjuan/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Rock band Blink-182 performs live on stage at the 2020 iHeartRadio ALTer Ego at the Forum on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Blink-182
Posted at 7:32 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 12:51:35-04

Blink-182 is back together — and they’re headed to Phoenix next summer!

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker are releasing a new single, “Edging,” that drops Friday, Oct. 14. It marks the first time in a decade that the trio has worked together in the studio.

They’ll then be going on a worldwide concert tour, including some festival dates, with tickets going on sale Monday, Oct. 17.

The group’s Phoenix stop is scheduled for June 14, 2023, at Footprint Center.

Blink-182 will be joined by Turnstile for the North American tour dates.

See the full tour schedule here and get tickets when they go on sale on their website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!