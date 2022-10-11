blink-182 headed to Phoenix in 2023; tickets go on sale Oct. 17

Blink-182 is back together — and they’re headed to Phoenix next summer!

Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker are releasing a new single, “Edging,” that drops Friday, Oct. 14. It marks the first time in a decade that the trio has worked together in the studio.

They’ll then be going on a worldwide concert tour, including some festival dates, with tickets going on sale Monday, Oct. 17.

The group’s Phoenix stop is scheduled for June 14, 2023, at Footprint Center.

Blink-182 will be joined by Turnstile for the North American tour dates.

See the full tour schedule here and get tickets when they go on sale on their website.