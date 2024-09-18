Fall Arizona Restaurant Week: More than 200 restaurants participating in the culinary affair

PHOENIX — Fall Arizona Restaurant Week returns this September! This multi-day event runs from September 20-29 and gives you an excuse to try out new restaurants, dishes, and exclusive menu offerings for a fraction of the usual costs.

Restaurants participating in this dining event will offer three-course prix fixe menus for $33, $44, or $55 per person. Depending on the restaurants, some will offer these fixed rates per couple.

According to event organizers, more than 50 restaurants will feature exclusive Tito’s cocktails as part of their Arizona Restaurant Week menu options.

The annual dining event returns this fall with more participating businesses than last year!

“We are proud to present such an in-demand experience for Arizona diners and even prouder to support the hospitality industry, which has such a major impact on the state’s economy. With so many restaurants participating this year, there is truly something for everyone and we hope the community responds by trying as many restaurants as they can during the 10-day event,” said Steve Chucri, President & CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association, in a news release sent to ABC15.

More than 230 restaurants are participating in the 10-day food affair. Here are some of the new restaurants that are joining the fall lineup:



Avanti

The House Brasserie

Jacy & Dakota's

Dolce Vita Gelato and Grocery

Famous 66

The Rosticceria

Chula Seafood Uptown

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fabio on Fire

Tryst Cafe - Chandler

PaLa Phoenix – Downtown

Rock Lobster

J.T. Prime Kitchen Scottsdale

Mamma Lucy

Tanque Verde Ranch

La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen - Gilbert

El Carbon Mexican Eatery

Base Pizzeria

You can check out the full list of restaurants here.

RELATED: List of unique date night ideas in AZ that aren't just dinner or drinks

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this September. Read more about it here.