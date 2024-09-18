Watch Now
Fall Arizona Restaurant Week: More than 200 restaurants participating in the culinary affair

Fall AZ Restaurant Week runs September 20-29, here’s what to know
PHOENIX — Fall Arizona Restaurant Week returns this September! This multi-day event runs from September 20-29 and gives you an excuse to try out new restaurants, dishes, and exclusive menu offerings for a fraction of the usual costs.

Restaurants participating in this dining event will offer three-course prix fixe menus for $33, $44, or $55 per person. Depending on the restaurants, some will offer these fixed rates per couple.

According to event organizers, more than 50 restaurants will feature exclusive Tito’s cocktails as part of their Arizona Restaurant Week menu options.

The annual dining event returns this fall with more participating businesses than last year!

“We are proud to present such an in-demand experience for Arizona diners and even prouder to support the hospitality industry, which has such a major impact on the state’s economy. With so many restaurants participating this year, there is truly something for everyone and we hope the community responds by trying as many restaurants as they can during the 10-day event,” said Steve Chucri, President & CEO of the Arizona Restaurant Association, in a news release sent to ABC15.

More than 230 restaurants are participating in the 10-day food affair. Here are some of the new restaurants that are joining the fall lineup:

  • Avanti
  • The House Brasserie
  • Jacy & Dakota's
  • Dolce Vita Gelato and Grocery
  • Famous 66
  • The Rosticceria
  • Chula Seafood Uptown
  • Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
  • Fabio on Fire
  • Tryst Cafe - Chandler
  • PaLa Phoenix – Downtown
  • Rock Lobster
  • J.T. Prime Kitchen Scottsdale
  • Mamma Lucy
  • Tanque Verde Ranch
  • La Ristra New Mexican Kitchen - Gilbert
  • El Carbon Mexican Eatery
  • Base Pizzeria

You can check out the full list of restaurants here.

