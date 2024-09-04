Explore the hidden wonders of Flagstaff’s Lava River Cave

FLAGSTAFF — Did you know Flagstaff is home to one of the largest lava tube caves in the country?

The Lava River Cave in the Coconino National Forest stretches over a mile underground and was formed about 700,000 years ago by an ancient volcanic eruption.

As a result, the cave offers a rare opportunity to explore a subterranean world sculpted by lava flow.

Zack Perry

“There are rocks covering the entire surface with tons of colors in the ceiling and the walls,” said Randi Shaffer, Deputy Public Affairs Officer on the Coconino National Forest. “When this cave was first discovered in 1915, local homesteaders actually used to use it as a natural refrigerator and freezer, and they would commonly pull ice up to the surface in order to keep their things cool throughout the hot summer months.”

While the parking lot is easily accessible, getting into the cave can take some work.

Zack Perry

When descending into the Lava River Cave, it’s going to be pitch black with rocky terrain the entire way. Don’t forget to bring multiple light sources, sturdy hiking shoes, plenty of water, and maybe a hard hat.

“Some of these turns and some of these dips in the ceiling can be pretty low, so we want to ensure that folks are staying safe,” said Shaffer. “If you're coming down to visit, there's no cell phone service in the cave, so please tell a family member or loved one where you are planning on recreating in advance.”

Zack Perry

The Lava River Cave remains between 35 and 45 degrees Fahrenheit year-round, so you may want to bring a jacket or coat. If you want to avoid crowds, plan to visit the cave on a weekday morning.

Make sure to visit in the warmer months, the dirt road leading to the cave closes during winter.

Zack Perry

"The lava fields here are truly incredible and are just one part of the volcanic activity remnants that still exist here in northern Arizona to this day," said Shaffer.

Click here for more information on Flagstaff’s Lava River Cave.

