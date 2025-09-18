Ed Sheeran to kick off North American leg of LOOP Tour in Glendale, Arizona

Ed Sheeran is bringing his LOOP Tour to Glendale, Arizona, next summer!

The music superstar announced that he is kicking off the North American leg of the tour at State Farm Stadium on June 13, 2026.

“The LOOP tour promises an all new set design with new songs from his recently released album, Play, as well as fan favorites and some classics added in,” tour officials say.

Fans can sign up for presale tickets, which will become available at 9 a.m. local time on September 23.

General ticket sales begin on September 26.