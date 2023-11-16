Duran Duran to perform at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Get ready to rock, Duran Duran will perform at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest during WM Phoenix Open week!

According to the announcement made Thursday, Duran Duran will hit the stage on Friday - February 9, 2024. It will be the band’s first-ever Coors Light Birds Nest appearance.

ACT ANNOUNCEMENT! Rock 'n Roll legends DURAN DURAN will headline Friday night at the Coors Light Birds Nest. Tickets on sale Nov. 20th.



Link to more info: https://t.co/UlLCO9AEkV pic.twitter.com/BokxTgBzhE — BirdsNestPhoenixOpen (@BirdsNestPhx) November 16, 2023

“We’re extremely excited to have not only one of the leading artists from their generation, but also one of the most popular Rock bands of all time perform at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest,” said George Thimsen, 2024 Tournament Chairman, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We can’t wait to see Duran Duran take the stage as part of what is stacking up to be one of the best Birds Nest lineups in the history of the event.”

IF YOU GO



Tickets for the Duran Duran show go on sale Monday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at CoorsLightBirdsNest.com

The 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale is a four-day concert series that runs from February 7 -10. HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman will both be performing on opening night, Wednesday, Feb. 7, with hip-hop star mike. opening the show, event officials say. Dierks Bentley will be performing on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick.

