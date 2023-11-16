Watch Now
Duran Duran to perform at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest

Here’s when tickets go on sale
Duran Duran
Posted at 11:01 AM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 13:14:41-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Get ready to rock, Duran Duran will perform at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest during WM Phoenix Open week!

According to the announcement made Thursday, Duran Duran will hit the stage on Friday - February 9, 2024. It will be the band’s first-ever Coors Light Birds Nest appearance.

“We’re extremely excited to have not only one of the leading artists from their generation, but also one of the most popular Rock bands of all time perform at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest,” said George Thimsen, 2024 Tournament Chairman, in a news release sent to ABC15. “We can’t wait to see Duran Duran take the stage as part of what is stacking up to be one of the best Birds Nest lineups in the history of the event.”

IF YOU GO

