D-backs unveil new Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ uniforms

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled their new Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ uniforms on Monday!

Kelsey Grant | Arizona Diamondbacks Corbin Carroll sporting the D-backs’ new Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ uniform

“Following the success of the original City Connect jerseys, the Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ uniforms bring a fresh and visually dynamic interpretation of the team’s connection to Arizona, drawing inspiration from previous Diamondbacks jerseys, the state’s rich cultural diversity, and Arizona’s desert surroundings. The name ‘Serpientes,’ Spanish for snakes, symbolizes the Diamondbacks’ fierce competitive nature and connects directly with the team's identity,” read a news release sent by the Arizona Diamondbacks to ABC15.

Kelsey Grant | Arizona Diamondbacks Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ jersey

According to the organization, the new uniforms were inspired by the team’s connection to the state of Arizona and pulled inspiration from previous Diamondbacks jerseys.

Kelsey Grant | Arizona Diamondbacks Jersey details

The Valley team will debut the new uniform at their home game against the Dodgers on May 9; Friday will kick off the team’s first night of Mexican Heritage weekend.

Kelsey Grant | Arizona Diamondbacks Ketel Marte | D-backs new Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ uniform

As of May 5, fans can get their hands on the new City Connect ‘Serpientes’ gear at the Team Shop at Chase Field.

According to the news release, the D-backs will wear the jerseys on May 10 as well, and every Friday home game throughout the rest of the 2025 season.

IF YOU GO

Weekend games at Chase Field



May 9- La Original Banda El Limón will hit the stage for the free postgame concert as part of the ‘Mexican Heritage Weekend.’

According to the D-backs’ website, fans who purchase a Special Event ticket for the night will receive a Mexican Heritage Jersey “and/or a Concert Field pass and see the concert from the field!”



May 11- Mother’s Day giveaway is a clear crossbody bag.

Arizona Diamondbacks Mother’s Day giveaway | clear crossbody bag

May 11- Special Event Ticket includes your seat to the game [D-backs vs. Dodgers] and a pregame photo on the field.

SAVE THE DATE: The first 20,000 in attendance for the May 31st game will receive a Geraldo Perdomo City Connect Bobblehead presented by Chas Roberts.

Kelsey Grant | Arizona Diamondbacks May 31 | Geraldo Perdomo Bobble

