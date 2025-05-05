Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

D-backs unveil new Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ uniforms

The D-backs will wear the new uniforms on May 9 in a home game against the Dodgers
This monthly “Things To Do” (Part 1) special is sponsored by Visit Sonora. Phoenix has a new exhibit that will take you on a poisonous learning adventure, there's a free Bubble Bash that'll pop up in the Valley, and Scottsdale will have a derby this May! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez is helping you make plans for the family with this month’s list of events!
Posted

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks unveiled their new Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ uniforms on Monday!

Corbin Carroll sporting the D-backs’ new Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ uniform
Corbin Carroll sporting the D-backs’ new Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ uniform

“Following the success of the original City Connect jerseys, the Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ uniforms bring a fresh and visually dynamic interpretation of the team’s connection to Arizona, drawing inspiration from previous Diamondbacks jerseys, the state’s rich cultural diversity, and Arizona’s desert surroundings. The name ‘Serpientes,’ Spanish for snakes, symbolizes the Diamondbacks’ fierce competitive nature and connects directly with the team's identity,” read a news release sent by the Arizona Diamondbacks to ABC15.

Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ jersey
Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ jersey

According to the organization, the new uniforms were inspired by the team’s connection to the state of Arizona and pulled inspiration from previous Diamondbacks jerseys.

Jersey details
Jersey details

The Valley team will debut the new uniform at their home game against the Dodgers on May 9; Friday will kick off the team’s first night of Mexican Heritage weekend.

Ketel Marte | D-backs new Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ uniform
Ketel Marte | D-backs new Nike City Connect 2.0 ‘Serpientes’ uniform

As of May 5, fans can get their hands on the new City Connect ‘Serpientes’ gear at the Team Shop at Chase Field.

According to the news release, the D-backs will wear the jerseys on May 10 as well, and every Friday home game throughout the rest of the 2025 season.

IF YOU GO

Weekend games at Chase Field

  • May 9-  La Original Banda El Limón will hit the stage for the free postgame concert as part of the ‘Mexican Heritage Weekend.’
    • According to the D-backs’ website, fans who purchase a Special Event ticket for the night will receive a Mexican Heritage Jersey “and/or a Concert Field pass and see the concert from the field!”
  • May 11- Mother’s Day giveaway is a clear crossbody bag.
Mother’s Day giveaway | clear crossbody bag
Mother’s Day giveaway | clear crossbody bag

  • May 11- Special Event Ticket includes your seat to the game [D-backs vs. Dodgers] and a pregame photo on the field.

SAVE THE DATE: The first 20,000 in attendance for the May 31st game will receive a Geraldo Perdomo City Connect Bobblehead presented by Chas Roberts.

May 31 | Geraldo Perdomo Bobble
May 31 | Geraldo Perdomo Bobble

D-BACKS FULL GUIDE | Promotions, giveaways, and special events at Chase Field

More Things to Do stories:
Little Pickle.jpg

Business

New York-style Jewish deli Little Pickle to open permanent Phoenix location

Brandon Brown, Phoenix Business Journal
Weekend Events May 2-4.png

Things To Do

Things to do: Cinco de Mayo Fest, Disney on Ice, Derby Day Club, more

Zack Perry
2025 Valley May events

Things To Do

Valley May events: Bubble Bash, Cinco de Mayo Festival, a Western Derby, & more

Nicole Gutierrez

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this May- read more about it right here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen