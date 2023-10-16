D-backs NCLS watch parties, special deals and meals in the Valley

PHOENIX — If you’re not at the ballpark for the NLCS games, you can still “embrace the chaos” at several businesses across the Valley! Here’s where you can go:

GUY FIERI’S DTPHX KITCHEN + BAR



When: Watch parties [ Oct. 16 & 17] start each night at 4:30 p.m.

Specials:

According to a press release, prizes will be raffled off every half inning. Happy hour specials will be offered “from 4 p.m. throughout the game.” There will be four-hour parking complimentary at the Chase Field Garage; will be validated at the restaurant.

Where: 201 S 4th St in Phoenix

THE GREEN WOODPECKER



When: each D-backs game will be able to be viewed on their patio projector screen.

Specials:

$10 pitchers during the games

Where: 3110 North Central Avenue — Suite 185- in Phoenix



TWIN PEAKS



When: All D-backs postseason games [ only on weekdays from 3 p.m.- 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close]

Specials: $2 off wells, $2 off 22 oz. drafts and $2 off select appetizers.

Where: All Arizona Twin Peaks locations.

THE PARK @ O.H.S.O.



When: Watch party for Oct. 16 & 17.

Specials:

Happy Hour Drinks Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Happy Hour Food: Monday-Friday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Where: 335 N. Gilbert Rd. Suite 102 in Gilbert

EAT UP DRIVE IN



The ‘Corbin Carroll’ meal: It’s a double cheeseburger, side of fries, a chocolate chip cookie and guests’ choice of regular, flavored or frozen lemonade [$7.77]. According to a news release, “each meal will also come with a unique baseball card - with a limited quantity signed by Carroll himself.”

When: now through October 31.

Where: 4001 East Indian School Road in Phoenix

STREETS OF NEW YORK



When: any day the D-backs play.

Special:

Get $5 off you order using promo code DBACKSPIZZA when you spend at least $25. 24 wings and a large cheese pizza for $35.

Where: check the closest location near youright here.

VOODOO DOUGHNUT



When: D-backs NLCS gamedays.

Special:

To keep the Valley's good “mojo,” Voodoo Doughnut has a special deal during the Diamondbacks’ NLCS run -- you can get a Snake Cake for 50 cents!

Where: 1324 S Rural Rd. in Tempe

MUSEUM OF ILLUSIONS



Special: Guests wearing D-Backs gear to the museum during the NCLS game days will receive a 15% discount.

Where: 9500 East Vía de Ventura

ICYMI: D-BACKS VS. PHILLIES IN NLCS

Game 1 is set for Monday, October 16 in Philadelphia.

Games 1, 2, 6, and 7 will be played in Philadelphia. Games 3, 4, and 5 will be played in Phoenix.

Tickets for the Diamondbacks' home games are available for purchase here and tickets for Phillies' home games can be purchased here.

*Games 5-7 are "if necessary"

The D-backs moved onto the NLCS after sweeping both the LA Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers in the first two series of the postseason.

*The video in the player above features the D-backs’ players in the “Clubhouse” after the Game 3 sweep.