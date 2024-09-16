Watch Now
‘Chandler Contigo ¡Día De Fiesta!’ and upcoming events for Hispanic Heritage Month in the East Valley

Here’s the breakdown of the city’s events and cultural activities
The city of Chandler is kicking off Hispanic Heritage month with a free community event! ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez is getting a sneak peek of what to expect at this year’s ‘Chandler Contigo ¡Día De Fiesta!’ event.
Chandler Contigo

CHANDLER, AZ — The city of Chandler is kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month with a free community event!

Chandler Contigo is how the city of Chandler celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month! We celebrate it all month-long, all-around Chandler in many, many different forms, but the kickoff is the ‘Día de Fiesta’ event,” said Niki Tapia, City of Chandler’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, to ABC15.

The kickoff event will take place at the Downtown Chandler Library.

“It is going to be just like a library takeover inside and outside. Inside, we're going to have mariachis, we're going to have lucha libre, we're going to have crafts and art and performances, and Arizona's Poet Laureate, Alberto Ríos, will be there. So, it's just going to be amazing,” said Tapia.

Outside the library, there will be a soccer clinic taking place. The event is free and open to the public!

“I know we're in Chandler, but we love our neighboring communities to come and visit too! You do not need to RSVP,” said Tapia.

The city of Chandler is hosting several educational events and cultural activities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Here’s a look at some of the events:

Need more events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley? Click here for a list of festivals and special events to check out with the family!

