2024: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley with these events

PHOENIX — Hispanic Heritage Month is all about celebrating the Hispanic culture in our communities throughout our Valley.
From vibrant festivals to special events and must-see concert tours making stops during this month-long celebration, here’s how you can celebrate!
- When: Sunday, September 15, from 4 p.m.- 11 p.m.
- Where: 200 West Washington Street in Phoenix
¡VIVA! A CELEBRATION OF HISPANIC HERITAGE
- When: Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Where: Heritage District in Gilbert [ by Barrio Queen - 388 N Gilbert Road]
CHANDLER CONTIGO
The city of Chandler is hosting several educational events and cultural activities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage. Here’s a look at some of the events:
- ¡Dia de Fiesta! Kickoff Event
- When: Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Where: Downtown Library [22 S. Delaware St.] in Chandler
- 25th annual Chandler Mariachi and Folklórico Festival
- When: Saturday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m.
- Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 N. Arizona Ave.]
- Click here for ticket information.
- Contigo Movie Night: “Spare Parts”
- When: Sunday, Sept. 22, events start at 1 p.m. and there are several screenings of the movie throughout the day. Click here for the itinerary.
- Where: LOOK Dine-In Cinemas Chandler [1 W Chandler Blvd]
- Click here for ticket information.
- You can click here to look at the full month-long program.
- When: Sunday, Oct. 6, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Tempe Community Complex [3500 S. Rural Road]
- Free general admission.
4th Annual Phoenix Latino Pride Festival
- When: Saturday, Sept. 14, from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Where: Heritage Square [113 N. Sixth St.] in Phoenix
- Click here for ticket information.
- When: Saturday, September 28, from 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Where: Peoria City Hall campus at Centennial Plaza [9875 N. 85th Ave.] in Peoria
- General Admission: $5 online through 9/27 and $10 on day of /at entry gates. Children 12 years and under enter for free with the purchase of an adult ticket.
- VIP Admission: $30
DESERT BOTANICAL GARDEN EVENTS
Where: 1201 n. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix.
- Guelaguetza
- When: October 5 [4 p.m.- 9 p.m.] and 6 [4 p.m.- 8 p.m.]
- Cost: Included with garden admission or membership.
- Lotería Nights
- When: October 10 & November 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Cost: this is a ticketed- general admission $34.95/ members $24.95.
- Admission to the garden is also included with your ticket.
- This is a 21+ event.
HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH AT THE MUSEUM
Location: 215 N. 7th Street in Phoenix
The Children's Museum of Phoenix is hosting performances and activities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage. Here’s a look at some of the events:
- September 3-29
- Frida Kahlo self-portarits.
- September 17-22
- Make your very own ‘papel picado’ banner.
- September 24– 29
- Guatemalan ‘barriletes.’
- October 2- 8
- Create a surrealist collage.
- October 12 at 11 a.m.
- Experience traditional folk dances from Mexico, Central America and South America; special performance from Fiesta Mexicana Dance Company.
You can click here to look at the full month-long program.
MEXICAN BASEBALL FIESTA
The multi-day event consisting of several baseball games will bring players from the Mexican teams of Mexicali, Hermosillo, and Obregón, Guasave, Jalisco, and Navojoa to Camelback Ranch and the American Family Fields of Phoenix this month.
Here’s a breakdown of when and where you’ll see the Mexican baseball teams play.
- Hermosillo vs Obregón
- Where: American Family Fields of Phoenix [3805 N. 53rd Avenue] in Phoenix.
- When: Thursday, September 26, at 7 p.m.
- Games that feature Navojoa, Mexicali, Hermosillo, and Obregón.
Where: Camelback Ranch [10710 W Camelback Rd] in Phoenix.
- When: Friday, September 27, at 5 p.m.
- Game 1: Navojoa vs. Mexicali
- Game 2: Hermosillo vs. Obregón
- When: Saturday, September 28, at 5 p.m.
- Game 1: Mexicali vs. Navojoa
- Game 2: Hermosillo vs. Obregón
- When: Sunday, September 29 at 2 p.m.
- Game 1: Navojoa vs. Obregon
- Game 2: Hermosillo vs. Mexicali
- Mexican Baseball Fiesta in Tucson
- Where: Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium [2500 E Ajo Way] in Tucson.
- When: October 3-6.
- Thursday, Oct. 3, at 5:05 p.m. [doubleheader game]
- Obregón vs Jalisco
- Hermosillo vs Arizona Wildcats
- Friday, Oct. 4, at 5:05 p.m. [doubleheader game]
- Guasave vs Mexicali
- Hermosillo vs Obregón
- Saturday, Oct. 5, at 5:05 p.m. [doubleheader game]
- Mexicali vs Navojoa
- Hermosillo vs Obregón
- Sunday, Oct. 6, at 2:30 p.m. [doubleheader game]
- Guasave vs Mexicali
- Navojoa vs. Hermosillo
CONCERTS AND SHOWS
- FELIPE ESPARZA: AT MY LEISURE WORLD TOUR
- Where: September 28 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- When: Celebrity Theatre [440 N. 32nd St.] in Phoenix
- Ticket information can be found here.
- JAIME MUNGUIA VS ERIK BAZINYAN
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale
- When: Friday, September 20- event starts at 2:50 p.m.
- Ticket information can be found here.
- CHRISTIAN NODAL: PA'L CORA TOUR
- Where: Desert Diamond Arena [9400 W Maryland Ave] in Glendale
- When: Sunday, September 29, at 8 p.m.
- Ticket information can be found here.
- CHAYANNE: BAILEMOS OTRA VEZ TOUR 2024
- Where: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
- When: Saturday, October 5, at 8 p.m.
- Ticket information can be found here.
- ANA GABRIEL: UN DESEO MÁS TOUR 2024
- Where: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St] in Phoenix
- When: Saturday, October 12, at 8 p.m.
- Ticket information can be found here.
- TEO GONZALEZ
- Where: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St] in Phoenix
- When: Sunday, September 15, at 8 p.m.
- Ticket information can be found here.
- INTOCABLE: 30 ANIVERSARIO TOUR 2024
- Where: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St] in Phoenix
- When: Friday, October 4, at 8 p.m.
- Ticket information can be found here.
- LOS ALEGRES DEL BARRANCO
- Where: Celebrity Theatre [440 N 32nd St] in Phoenix
- When: Friday, October 11, at 8 p.m.
- Ticket information can be found here.