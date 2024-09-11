2024: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Valley with these events

PHOENIX — Hispanic Heritage Month is all about celebrating the Hispanic culture in our communities throughout our Valley.

From vibrant festivals to special events and must-see concert tours making stops during this month-long celebration, here’s how you can celebrate!

EL GRITO CELEBRATION



When: Sunday, September 15, from 4 p.m.- 11 p.m.

Where: 200 West Washington Street in Phoenix

¡VIVA! A CELEBRATION OF HISPANIC HERITAGE



When: Thursday, Oct. 3, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage District in Gilbert [ by Barrio Queen - 388 N Gilbert Road]

CHANDLER CONTIGO

The city of Chandler is hosting several educational events and cultural activities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage. Here’s a look at some of the events:



Tempe Tardeada



When: Sunday, Oct. 6, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Tempe Community Complex [3500 S. Rural Road]

Free general admission.

4th Annual Phoenix Latino Pride Festival



When: Saturday, Sept. 14, from 4 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Where: Heritage Square [113 N. Sixth St.] in Phoenix

Click here for ticket information.

SOMOS PEORIA



When: Saturday, September 28, from 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Where: Peoria City Hall campus at Centennial Plaza [9875 N. 85 th Ave.] in Peoria

Ave.] in Peoria Tickets: General Admission: $5 online through 9/27 and $10 on day of /at entry gates. Children 12 years and under enter for free with the purchase of an adult ticket. VIP Admission: $30



DESERT BOTANICAL GARDEN EVENTS

Where: 1201 n. Galvin Parkway in Phoenix.



Guelaguetza

When: October 5 [4 p.m.- 9 p.m.] and 6 [4 p.m.- 8 p.m.] Cost: Included with garden admission or membership.

Lotería Nights

When: October 10 & November 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Cost: this is a ticketed- general admission $34.95/ members $24.95. Admission to the garden is also included with your ticket. This is a 21+ event.



HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH AT THE MUSEUM

Location: 215 N. 7th Street in Phoenix

The Children's Museum of Phoenix is hosting performances and activities to celebrate Hispanic Heritage. Here’s a look at some of the events:



September 3-29

Frida Kahlo self-portarits.

September 17-22

Make your very own ‘papel picado’ banner.

September 24– 29

Guatemalan ‘barriletes.’

October 2- 8

Create a surrealist collage.

October 12 at 11 a.m.

Experience traditional folk dances from Mexico, Central America and South America; special performance from Fiesta Mexicana Dance Company.



You can click here to look at the full month-long program.

MEXICAN BASEBALL FIESTA

The multi-day event consisting of several baseball games will bring players from the Mexican teams of Mexicali, Hermosillo, and Obregón, Guasave, Jalisco, and Navojoa to Camelback Ranch and the American Family Fields of Phoenix this month.

Here’s a breakdown of when and where you’ll see the Mexican baseball teams play.



Where: Camelback Ranch [10710 W Camelback Rd] in Phoenix.

CONCERTS AND SHOWS

