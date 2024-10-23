Watch Now
Buc-ee's releases a new rendering of its Travel Center coming to Goodyear

A look at the Buc-ee’s Travel Center being built in AZ
The City of Goodyear has approved a rezoning request which would allow for the Buc-ee's Travel Center to potentially be built near I-10 and Bullard Avenue.
A 'Buc-ee’s Travel Center' is coming to Goodyear, Arizona.
GOODYEAR, AZ — Buc-ee's released a new rendering of what its first Arizona Travel Center in Goodyear will look like!

Buc-ee’s Travel Center: Interstate 10 & N. Bullard Ave in Goodyear, Arizona.
“We are excited to be bringing our freshly prepared Texas BBQ, award-winning clean restrooms, and cheap gas,” said a representative of Buc-ee’s to ABC15.

In a video released by the City of Goodyear Thursday, the Director of Buc-ee's Construction said, "If everything goes to plan, we should be open by Christmas of next year."

The City of Goodyear said that the location is expected to bring 200 full-time jobs to the area. ABC15 previously reported that the 24-hour location will have 120 fueling stations for passenger vehicles only and an approximately 74,000-square-foot convenience store.

