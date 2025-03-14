Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Buc-ee's delays opening of its first Arizona Travel Center

Here’s the latest on the Goodyear location that’s under construction
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Posted

GOODYEAR, AZ — You’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the grand opening of Buc-ee's in Arizona.

The company had plans to originally open as soon as Christmas 2025, but a Buc-ee's representative confirmed to ABC15 that there is a new opening date: "We are currently planning to open our Goodyear, AZ location in June 2026."

But don’t worry, work has begun on the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10.

Below is a rendering of the Buc-ee’s Travel Center being built in our state.

Buc-ee’s Travel Center: Interstate 10 & N. Bullard Ave in Goodyear, Arizona.
Buc-ee’s Travel Center: Interstate 10 & N. Bullard Ave in Goodyear, Arizona.

ABC15 previously reported that the 24-hour location will have 120 fueling stations for passenger vehicles only and an approximately 74,000-square-foot convenience store.

The Goodyear City Council approved a zoning change that would allow Buc-ee's to expand to the area on Jan. 29, 2024.

The City of Goodyear said that the location is expected to bring 200 full-time jobs to the area.

More Things to Do stories:
Weekend Events March 14-16.png

Things To Do

Things to do: St. Patrick's Day Parade, Ostrich Festival, Sparky’s Fairway

Zack Perry
New tenants coming to Arrowhead Towne Center

Things To Do

Five new tenants to join Arrowhead Towne Center this year

Nicole Gutierrez
747 W Van Buren St in Phoenix, Arizona

Things To Do

‘We’re opening a night club,’ Gracie’s Tax Bar to debut new concept in Phoenix

Nicole Gutierrez

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen