Buc-ee's delays opening of its first Arizona Travel Center

GOODYEAR, AZ — You’ll have to wait a little bit longer for the grand opening of Buc-ee's in Arizona.

The company had plans to originally open as soon as Christmas 2025, but a Buc-ee's representative confirmed to ABC15 that there is a new opening date: "We are currently planning to open our Goodyear, AZ location in June 2026."

But don’t worry, work has begun on the southeast corner of Bullard Avenue and Interstate 10.

Below is a rendering of the Buc-ee’s Travel Center being built in our state.

Buc-ee’s | Lawrence S. Levinson, A.I.A. Buc-ee’s Travel Center: Interstate 10 & N. Bullard Ave in Goodyear, Arizona.

ABC15 previously reported that the 24-hour location will have 120 fueling stations for passenger vehicles only and an approximately 74,000-square-foot convenience store.

The Goodyear City Council approved a zoning change that would allow Buc-ee's to expand to the area on Jan. 29, 2024.

The City of Goodyear said that the location is expected to bring 200 full-time jobs to the area.