Boots in the Park: Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, and more coming to Tempe!

TEMPE, AZ — Get ready to dust off your boots- the two-day country event is coming back to the Valley! “Boots in the Park” will bring a star-studded lineup to Tempe Beach Park this month!
Here’s what you need to know about the country music event.
THE LINEUP FOR BOTH DATES
- Friday: Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Ingrid Andress, Leaving Austin and Luwiss Lux.
- Saturday: Blake Shelton, Brook & Dunn, Tyler Hubbard, Rodney Atkins, Ashland Craft and Luwiss Lux.
- 2 Day General Admission $179
- Friday General Admission $125
- Saturday General Admission $149
- 2 Day VIP $399
- Friday VIP $249
- Saturday VIP $249
IF YOU GO
- Event location: Tempe Beach Park [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]
- When: September 22 and 23, doors open at 4 p.m. and the event ends at midnight.
