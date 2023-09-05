Boots in the Park: Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, and more coming to Tempe!

TEMPE, AZ — Get ready to dust off your boots- the two-day country event is coming back to the Valley! “Boots in the Park” will bring a star-studded lineup to Tempe Beach Park this month!

Here’s what you need to know about the country music event.

THE LINEUP FOR BOTH DATES



Friday: Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Ingrid Andress, Leaving Austin and Luwiss Lux.

Saturday: Blake Shelton, Brook & Dunn, Tyler Hubbard, Rodney Atkins, Ashland Craft and Luwiss Lux.

TICKETS



2 Day General Admission $179

Friday General Admission $125

Saturday General Admission $149

2 Day VIP $399

Friday VIP $249

Saturday VIP $249

IF YOU GO



Event location: Tempe Beach Park [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]

When: September 22 and 23, doors open at 4 p.m. and the event ends at midnight.

