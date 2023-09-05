Watch Now
Boots in the Park: Blake Shelton, Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, and more coming to Tempe!

Here’s what you need to know about the two-day country event
ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez brings you a showcase of the best things to do this September, what new businesses are opening in our state and what new places to discover across town.
"Boots In The Park" at Tempe Beach Park, Arizona.
Posted at 3:47 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 18:47:06-04

TEMPE, AZ — Get ready to dust off your boots- the two-day country event is coming back to the Valley! “Boots in the Park” will bring a star-studded lineup to Tempe Beach Park this month!

Here’s what you need to know about the country music event.

THE LINEUP FOR BOTH DATES

  • Friday: Sam Hunt, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Ingrid Andress, Leaving Austin and Luwiss Lux.
  • Saturday: Blake Shelton, Brook & Dunn, Tyler Hubbard, Rodney Atkins, Ashland Craft and Luwiss Lux.
TICKETS

  • 2 Day General Admission $179
  • Friday General Admission $125
  • Saturday General Admission $149
  • 2 Day VIP $399
  • Friday VIP $249
  • Saturday VIP $249

IF YOU GO

  • Event location: Tempe Beach Park [80 W Rio Salado Pkwy]
  • When: September 22 and 23, doors open at 4 p.m. and the event ends at midnight.

