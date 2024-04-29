Billie Eilish announces concert tour with Glendale stop at the end of the year

GLENDALE, AZ — Billie Eilish, who has a new album coming out next month, has just announced a new concert tour with a stop in the Valley this winter.

“Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” kicks off in September 2024 in Canada and continues into 2025 internationally.

Eilish is set to come to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Dec. 13, 2024.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on April 30, and general on-sale tickets become available on May 3.

For more information and to get tickets, click here.