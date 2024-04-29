Billie Eilish announces concert tour with Glendale stop at the end of the year
Tickets go on sale to the general public on May 3
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Billie Eilish poses in the press room with the awards for best album and best pop vocal album for "We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?", best song and record for "Bad Guy" and best new artist at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
GLENDALE, AZ — Billie Eilish, who has a new album coming out next month, has just announced a new concert tour with a stop in the Valley this winter.
“Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour” kicks off in September 2024 in Canada and continues into 2025 internationally.
Eilish is set to come to Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale on Dec. 13, 2024.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale on April 30, and general on-sale tickets become available on May 3.
For more information and to get tickets, click here.
