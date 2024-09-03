Better Buzz Coffee announces opening date for its Tempe location

TEMPE, AZ — Better Buzz Coffee is brewing up a new location in the Valley! The coffee shop tells ABC15 that it will be opening its Tempe location on September 12th!

The new storefront is located at 550 W. Elliot Rd. in Tempe.

BETTER BUZZ EXPANSION

The California company opened its first Arizona location in February 2024, but its plans to expand in the Valley have been a long time coming.

Earlier this year, a representative for Better Buzz Coffee had confirmed to ABC15 that there were planned openings for Tempe and Scottsdale.

Better Buzz Coffee Company Photo features an array of drinks from Better Buzz Coffee Company.

The Northwest Valley will welcome a storefront on ‘Elm Street’ at the Surprise City Center. Click here to learn more about this business development.

The video in the player above showcases the first Better Buzz Coffee in Arizona.