Belicofest in AZ to bring Junior H, Gerardo Ortiz, Luis R. Conriquez, Oscar Maydon, and more

CHANDLER, AZ — Wild Horse Pass in Chandler is set to host ‘Belicofest 2024’ this April!

The two-day festival will bring together international artists like Junior H, Michelle Maciel, Gerardo Ortiz, Luis R. Conriquez and more.

Local food truck vendors and "festival bars" are said to be on location.

Here’s the full breakdown of what you can expect about this music festival.

THE LINEUP

Hosts for the music festival are social media influencers Jailyne Ojeda and Kano Escalante.

To date, these are the artists that are performing.

Saturday, April 27: Luis R. Conriquez, Gerardo Ortiz, Joel De La P, Padrinito Toys, Kompa Marley, Adrian Chaparro and Grupo Clasificado.

Sunday, April 28: Junior H, Blessd, Oscar Maydon, Michelle Maciel, and Uriel Gaxiola.

RELATED: Peso Pluma bringing 'Exodo' concert tour to Phoenix

IF YOU GO



Where: Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds [ 19593 S 48th St] in Chandler

When: April 27 and 28

Keep this in mind: According to event officials, “re-entry is not allowed” and “there are no refunds & all sales are final.”

Cost

General admission starts at $99 per day or there’s the two-day fixed price of $189. VIP starts at $199, and the Platinum VIP ticket starts at $499. Click here for a detailed breakdown of the tickets.



The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this March. Read more about it right here.