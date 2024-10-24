Watch Now
Arizona city invites you on binational bike ride

It is free to take part and the first 400 people who register get a special t-shirt
It is a cross-border bike ride, designed to unite communities here in Arizona and Mexico one pedal at a time!
Posted

The City of Yuma and Mayor Doug Nicholls invite you to take part in the 8th Annual Mayors' International Bike Ride.

The 25-mile bike ride is happening this Saturday, Oct 26. Riders will start in Yuma and end up in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico.

Registration begins at 7 a.m.and the bike ride kicks off at 8 a.m.

It is a family-friendly event but riders under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

For more information, click here.

