Arizona city invites you on binational bike ride

It is a cross-border bike ride designed to unite communities here in Arizona and Mexico one pedal at a time!

The City of Yuma and Mayor Doug Nicholls invite you to take part in the 8th Annual Mayors' International Bike Ride.

The 25-mile bike ride is happening this Saturday, Oct 26. Riders will start in Yuma and end up in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico.

It is free to take part and the first 400 people who register get a special t-shirt.

Registration begins at 7 a.m.and the bike ride kicks off at 8 a.m.

It is a family-friendly event but riders under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

