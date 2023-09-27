Arizona and Shark Tank: businesses, products that have appeared on the show over the years

PHOENIX — ABC's "Shark Tank" is known to catapult businesses once they're featured on the show, but where are they now? We took a deep dive and came up with a roundup of businesses and products that can be found in Arizona!

Here’s a look at some success stories that can be found right here in the Valley!

Slick Barrier

A pair of southeast Valley dads and their scorpion prevention business were put to the test on ABC’s ‘Shark Tank’. The duo secured a deal with Lori Greiner.

How does Slick Barrier work? It's a simple coating, which you paint across the foundation of your house. Once dry, it turns clear and creates a slick surface helping prevent traction which keeps scorpions from getting a grip to get inside a house.

Cupbop

This company struck a deal of $1 million for a 5% stake with Mark Cuban. The negotiation was impressive on the show since all the sharks made million-dollar offers.

In Arizona, there are nine storefronts that include the areas of Tucson, Tempe, Glendale, and other Valley cities- a full list of locations can be found here.

Crispý Cones

Crispy Cones founder, Jeremy Carlson, and his wife Kaitlyn appeared on season 14 of Shark Tank. Although this company was not founded in the Valley, there are storefronts here- there’s one in Chandler [180 S. Arizona Avenue] and another one in Tempe [420 South Mill Avenue, Suite 107] that’s “coming soon.”

NogginBoss

The company makes customizable giant hats that can be used for promotions, businesses, charities, and sports.

Owners Gabe Cooper and Sean Starner scored a deal on Shark Tank back in 2022; they made a deal with Daymond John at $50,000 with a 30% stake.

Suds2Go

Cindy and Gabe Trevizo invented "Suds2Go.” It looks like a water bottle, but it also has a special compartment to keep foam soap and it allows you to dispense the soap onto your hands.

Suds2Go was actually born out of necessity. In 2018, the Trevizos found themselves in a familiar situation. "We were at a birthday party," explained Cindy. "We had our 2-year-old potty training. We were on the carousel and they were touching everything. We went to go take them to the bathroom and there was no soap. We had this issue all the time."

The couple appeared on a Shark Tank episode back in 2021.

Bravo

No cash, no problem this app was created as a new simple and convenient way to tip for service. Maria Luna, along with COO and co-founder Hector Rodriguez, developed the app; their inspiration was to help those who work in the gratuity market.

Luna and Rodriguez, who are local entrepreneurs, received support from the ASU community-based entrepreneur program, Venture Devils, for their app. The duo presented their app to the “Sharks” on ABC’s “Shark Tank” in 2017.

The couple scored a $150,000 investment from two judges on the show, according to Arizona State University, which was where the business was based.

Cousins Maine Lobster

Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis, cousins & owners, appeared in the show and sealed a deal with Barbara Corcoran; $55k for a 15% stake.

The business may not have been founded here in Arizona, but the owners have a restaurant here in Tempe [511 S. Farmer Ave].