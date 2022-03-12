Valley giant hat business makes deal on ABC's Shark Tank

PHOENIX — A Valley company that showed off its giant hats during the Suns' playoff run last season scored a deal on Shark Tank Friday night.

ABC15 first talked to NogginBoss owners Gabe Cooper and Sean Starner in June 2021. A few months later — they got a call to audition for ABC's Shark Tank.

"We've watched it all our lives with our families so even to just get the call for audition, it was unbelievable."

They pitched their hat business to the sharks in September.

"Just having the exposure on Shark Tank — just adds gasoline to the fire. It really helps accelerate getting the word out there of what your product is — and who it's for," said Cooper.

Friday night on the show, Cooper and Starner made a deal with Daymond John at $50,000 with 30% stake.

NogginBoss makes customizable giant hats that can be used for promotions, businesses, charities and sports.

"We can pretty much brand or put anything on the hats that you're looking for, minus the licensing part of things," said Starner.

They recently partnered with a few NBA teams and are working to expand into the NFL.

Rapper Ludacris even called — to get his own hat for a concert.

"It's been super fun to see just the outreach of who's connecting with this brand and how it's promoting what they want to," said Cooper.

As the company grows — they've partnered with Cooper's alma mater GCU. They're a part of the university's Canyon Ventures, a startup business program. They get free space for operations, and in exchange, they hire students.