Gilbert couple's handwashing on the go idea lands them on ABC's Shark Tank

GILBERT, AZ — We all know how important handwashing is right now but doing it on the go isn't always easy.

That's why one Gilbert couple created a portable handwashing system - and it's landing them on ABC's hit competition show "Shark Tank."

Cindy and Gabe Trevizo invented "Suds2Go," three years ago. It looks like a water bottle, but it also has a special compartment to keep foam soap and it allows you to dispense the soap onto your hands.

The water and soap are kept in separate compartments, so if you wanted to, you could also drink the water since it doesn't mix!

For the Trevizo's, going on Shark Tank is a dream come true.

"We're super fans," explained Gabe. "We've seen every episode. We think we know each shark. We think we know what products they like It's been a dream. We couldn't believe it."

Suds2Go was actually born out of necessity. In 2018, the Trevizo's found themselves in a familiar situation.

"We were at a birthday party," explained Cindy. "We had our two-year-old potty training. We were on the carousel and they were touching everything. We went to go take them to the bathroom and there was no soap. We had this issue all the time."

That's when Gabe got to work, searching online for a solution, but surprisingly, he didn't find one. That's when he knew he had to create one.

"That was our lightbulb moment." added Gabe.

After some back and forth on the design and engineering, the Trevizo's had their invention, which has become quite useful in this pandemic.

"To be able to have that bridge to go across and say, hey, this is a product that can help people as they restart their lives and they get back out to doing things, it's just gives everyone a better sense of security that I can bring soap and water everywhere I go. I can carry it with me. My family and I can use it. And we're doing the best we can to stay safe and healthy."

Cindy and Gabe have already had some success. Since January 2020, they've sold more than 25,000 Suds2Go systems.

If you'd like more information, visit MySuds2Go.com and don't forget to tune into Shark Tank Friday, April 16th at 7:00PM