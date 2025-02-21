Watch Now
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games announces opening date for Glendale location

The company is hiring before they open its West Valley location
Posted
and last updated

GLENDALE, AZ — Andretti Indoor Karting & Games will soon open its second Valley location!

It was back in 2023 when ABC15 brought you the scoop that the company, known for its “electric superkarts” and named after the Andretti racing family, was making its way to Arizona with two locations on the horizon.

Andretti Glendale Rendering
Andretti Glendale Rendering

The company made its Arizona debut with the opening of its Chandler location on February 28. The second location in our state is set to open on April 29 in Glendale!

The entertainment destination in Glendale is said to have the following in its 98,000 square feet facility:

  • Its ‘high-speed electric Superkarts on a multi-level track’
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games | kart on track
Andretti Indoor Karting & Games | kart on track

  • More than 100 arcade games.
  • Virtual reality experiences.
  • 7D Xperience motion theater.
  • Two-level laser tag.
  • Spark interactive duckpin bowling and more.

According to the company, “the pricing and attraction offerings will be similar” to its Fort Worth, Texas location.

The video in the player below showcases the Andretti Indoor Karting & Games location in Chandler.

Andretti Indoor Karting & Games opens 3-story track in Chandler

The company is hiring before they open its West Valley location; its on-site job fair will run from March 10 to April 5. Hours for the job fair are the following: Monday – Friday from 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Those interested in applying must be at least 18 years old at the time of applying.

Address: 6263 N. 99th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

The video in the player above showcases some of the best things to do in the Valley this February- read more about it right here.

