American Idol winner Maddie Poppe to perform at the Musical Instrument Museum

PHOENIX — Maddie Poppe is coming to the Valley! The season 16 American Idol winner will hit the stage this Friday at the Musical Instrument Museum. Here's what Poppe shared with ABC15 on her Phoenix concert!

“I've been Musical Instrument Museum before and it's one of my favorite venues to play... and just the production is always top notch,” said Poppe. “I'm bringing a full band this year. And we are doing all the new songs that I've released this year, and a few unreleased songs that are going to be coming out later this year. And then, of course, we're doing all kinds of songs from my previous albums also.”

Yup, you read that right- showgoers will get a sneak peek at some of her unreleased music!

“You know, I never liked to give sneak peeks before I wanted people to hear the studio version, and then see it live. But I've got so much unreleased stuff that I'm so excited to do live, that I finally was like, you know, I think … it'll be just fine if I perform it live before it's released. So, I finally was able to, to kind of come to terms with that,” explained Poppe to ABC15.

What else should you expect heading into the show? “A lot of my older stuff is more folksy and Americana and a lot of my newer stuff is more pop and R&B. So, there's definitely a spectrum in between the two that you'll be hearing throughout the show,” said Poppe.

And heads up American Idol fans! Megan Danielle will be the opening act!

“So, we have Megan Danielle, from this season, she was the runner up on American Idol. She opens the show and has a bunch of great unreleased music that's not been heard before,” said Poppe. “I know that the audience has always, they always love to hear, you know, new unreleased stuff, and she's got a lot of it. And it's, it's very good- so they should really look forward to that as well.”

IF YOU GO



When: Friday, August 25, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum [4725 E. Mayo Blvd] in Phoenix

Cost: There’s a few seats still available, tickets start at $33.50.

