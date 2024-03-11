2024: Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with special drinks, dishes and events in the Valley!

PHOENIX — You don’t need luck to score some green drinks and fun this weekend! Here’s the events and special menus that have been rolled out across the Valley to celebrate St. Patrick's Day!

Hash Kitchen



The restaurant will have a special drink called 'The Pinch Me'- that will be available from March 15- 17 at all seven Valley locations.

Hash Kitchen ‘The Pinch Me’ served at Hash Kitchen.



Queen Creek Olive Mill



This venue is hosting a 'St. Patrick's Day Sangria Social' on March 16 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission for the event is free, for more details click here.

Over Easy



$3 green drink specials on St. Patrick’s Day. According to a news release sent to ABC15, the deal will include “mimosas, margaritas and Moscow mules. Green drink specials will vary per location.” To find the closest location near you, click here.

The Rosticceria



The business will have a special milkshake, called ‘The St. Patrick’s Day Gelato Shake’ and it’ll be available from March 15 -17.

The Rosticceria The St. Patrick’s Day Gelato Shake available at The Rosticceria.

Phoenix City Grille



St. Patrick’s Day Brunch and Dinner are available for Sunday, March 17. Click here to view its special cocktail selections.

Keep this in mind: You can make your reservation by calling 602-266-3001 or online.

The Phoenician Tavern at The Phoenician Scottsdale



Special drinks featured this month at the tavern include: The Irish Mule ($15), The Cucumber Basil Smash ($17), the Lucky Irish Shake ($11), and the Spiked Lucky Irish Shake ($17).

During St. Patrick’s weekend, from March 15-17, these are specials that’ll be available: Fish and Chips entrée with a pint ($28), The Reuben Burger with a pint ($28) and a $5 Guinness Stout with any entree purchase.

Grace Stufkosky Fish & Chips and Lucky Irish Shake served at The Phoenician Tavern at The Phoenician Scottsdale.

The Hot Chick



The Hot Chick in Scottsdale will have specials running through the entire weekend, which will include $6 green beer, $6 green Pootie Tangs, $10 Baileys green Irish Car Bombs and $12 Jameson & Teeling Green Tea shots.

Los Sombreros



The locally owned business will offer $5 green- house margaritas- on St. Patrick’s Day.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY PARADE & FAIRE

When: March 16

According to event officials, the parade will start “at Oak St. and heads south on 3rd St. to the Irish Faire at Margaret T. Hance Park.”

The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the faire will begin following the parade- click here to see the route.

The faire takes place at Margaret T. Hance Park [1202 N 3rd St] in Phoenix and there is a cost of admission for this. You can purchase tickets in advance online.

Click here to see the full guide for this year’s parade and faire.

SEAMUS MCCAFFREY'S IRISH PUB & RESTAURANT



The Phoenix business will host their annual St. Patrick’s Day block party.

When: Sunday, March 17

Address: 18 W Monroe St in Phoenix

Keep this in mind: this is a cash-only event, more information about this event will be posted onits Facebook page.

CLANCY’S PUB

When: Sunday, March 17- it’ll open at 6 a.m. for its ‘Irish Coffee and Breakfast’ and will have live music.

Where: 4432 N Miller Rd. in Scottsdale

Keep this in mind: The pub’s specialty menu is now available, more information about this event can be found here.



