2024 BARRETT-JACKSON: most expensive cars sold on the first day of the auction

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Yes, it’s that time year again when some of the coolest cars roll into the Valley for Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction!

“People come from all 50 states, usually 15 to 19 different foreign countries and it is very unique in the automotive world. It's an automotive lifestyle experience. The heart of it is selling [more than 1,900] cars all at no reserve,” said Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson, to ABC15.

The first day of the auction took place on January 22.

Here’s the 10 priciest cars sold on Monday:



This 2012 CADILLAC CTS-V was sold at $53,350.

BARRETT-JACKSON 2012 CADILLAC CTS-V This 1950’s JOHN DEERE ORCHARD STREAMLINE TRACTOR was sold for $44,000. BARRETT-JACKSON This 1959 AUSTIN-HEALEY SPRITE BUGEYE ROADSTER sold for $44,000.

BARRETT-JACKSON 1959 AUSTIN-HEALEY SPRITE BUGEYE ROADSTER This 1959 FORD GALAXIE SUNLINER CONVERTIBLE also sold for $44,000.

BARRETT-JACKSON 1959 FORD GALAXIE SUNLINER CONVERTIBLE This 1969 PLYMOUTH ROAD RUNNER sold for $43,450.

BARRETT-JACKSON 1969 PLYMOUTH ROAD RUNNER The 2015 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED RUBICON CUSTOM SUV sold for $41,250.

BARRETT-JACKSON 2015 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED RUBICON CUSTOM SUV This 2012 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2SS CUSTOM CONVERTIBLE sold for only $40,700.

BARRETT-JACKSON 2012 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2SS CUSTOM CONVERTIBLE This 2007 PONTIAC SOLSTICE CONVERTIBLE sold for $39,600.

BARRETT-JACKSON 2007 PONTIAC SOLSTICE CONVERTIBLE This 1976 GMC SIERRA 2500 CUSTOM PICKUP sold for $34,650.

BARRETT-JACKSON 1976 GMC SIERRA 2500 CUSTOM PICKUP This 1966 PONTIAC LEMANS SPRINT sold for $34,100.

BARRETT-JACKSON 1966 PONTIAC LEMANS SPRINT

WANT TO GO?



Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road].

The event runs from January 20- 28; gates open at 8 a.m. - click here for a full event schedule.

Click here for ticket information, special experiences, deals and everything you need to know about the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction.

