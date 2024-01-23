Watch Now
2024 BARRETT-JACKSON: most expensive cars sold on the first day of the auction

From a custom GMC Sierra to a John Deere tractor, and others- here’s the top 10
WestWorld of Scottsdale is rolling in with an event perfect for car enthusiasts of all ages!
MOST EXPENSIVE CARS SOLD AT BARRETT-JACKSON ON MON. JAN. 22, 2024
Posted at 2:04 PM, Jan 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-23 16:04:40-05

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Yes, it’s that time year again when some of the coolest cars roll into the Valley for Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction!

“People come from all 50 states, usually 15 to 19 different foreign countries and it is very unique in the automotive world. It's an automotive lifestyle experience. The heart of it is selling [more than 1,900] cars all at no reserve,” said Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson, to ABC15.

The first day of the auction took place on January 22.

Here’s the 10 priciest cars sold on Monday:

  1. This 2012 CADILLAC CTS-V was sold at $53,350.
    2012 CADILLAC CTS-V
    2012 CADILLAC CTS-V

  2. This 1950’s JOHN DEERE ORCHARD STREAMLINE TRACTOR was sold for $44,000.

    1950 JOHN DEERE ORCHARD STREAMLINE TRACTOR

  3. This 1959 AUSTIN-HEALEY SPRITE BUGEYE ROADSTER sold for $44,000.
    1959 AUSTIN-HEALEY SPRITE BUGEYE ROADSTER
    1959 AUSTIN-HEALEY SPRITE BUGEYE ROADSTER
  4. This 1959 FORD GALAXIE SUNLINER CONVERTIBLE also sold for $44,000.
    1959 FORD GALAXIE SUNLINER CONVERTIBLE
    1959 FORD GALAXIE SUNLINER CONVERTIBLE
  5. This 1969 PLYMOUTH ROAD RUNNER sold for $43,450.
    1969 PLYMOUTH ROAD RUNNER
    1969 PLYMOUTH ROAD RUNNER
  6. The 2015 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED RUBICON CUSTOM SUV sold for $41,250.
    2015 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED RUBICON CUSTOM SUV
    2015 JEEP WRANGLER UNLIMITED RUBICON CUSTOM SUV
  7. This 2012 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2SS CUSTOM CONVERTIBLE sold for only $40,700.
    2012 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2SS CUSTOM CONVERTIBLE
    2012 CHEVROLET CAMARO 2SS CUSTOM CONVERTIBLE
  8. This 2007 PONTIAC SOLSTICE CONVERTIBLE sold for $39,600.
    2007 PONTIAC SOLSTICE CONVERTIBLE
    2007 PONTIAC SOLSTICE CONVERTIBLE
  9. This 1976 GMC SIERRA 2500 CUSTOM PICKUP sold for $34,650.
    1976 GMC SIERRA 2500 CUSTOM PICKUP
    1976 GMC SIERRA 2500 CUSTOM PICKUP
  10. This 1966 PONTIAC LEMANS SPRINT sold for $34,100.
    1966 PONTIAC LEMANS SPRINT
    1966 PONTIAC LEMANS SPRINT
WANT TO GO?  

  • Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road].
  • The event runs from January 20- 28; gates open at 8 a.m. - click here for a full event schedule.
  • Click here for ticket information, special experiences, deals and everything you need to know about the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction.

The video in the player above showcases the best things to do in the Valley this January. Read more about it, right here.

