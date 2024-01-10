What you need to know about the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — WestWorld of Scottsdale is rolling in with an event perfect for car enthusiasts of all ages!

“People come from all 50 states, usually 15 to 19 different foreign countries and it is very unique in the automotive world. It's an automotive lifestyle experience. The heart of it is selling [more than 1,900] cars all at no reserve,” said Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson, to ABC15.

Here's the scoop on all the fun that will kick things in gear for the auction this year: “When we start the auction, it's really about bringing the families out to Barrett Jackson,” said Jackson “We go into our QuickTrip Family Value Day on Saturday, and kids under 12 get in free. So, Barrett Jackson's very much about families, bringing everybody together. On that Saturday, we also have ‘The Cup,’ which is 50 of the world's best hot rods, on Sunday is the Future Collector Car Show. A lot of Concorde cars, this is very unique... So, it is something for everybody. A lot of YouTube influencers are the judges at the future Collector Car Show and then that leads into the whole week of auction starting on Monday.”

NEW THIS YEAR

“This year, it made a lot of sense having Foreigner on their last trip,” said Jackson. “Night Ranger will be opening for them and [there’ll be] some other surprises.”



ROCK THE BLOCK with FOREIGNER: The concert is on Friday, January 19. Ticket prices start at $59.

KEY INFORMATION



Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road].

The event runs from January 21- 29; gates open at 8 a.m. - click here for a full event schedule.

SPECIAL EXPERIENCES



Volvo and Dodge Driving Experience

Located at Gate 2, near Tent 7

Dodge and GR Supra Thrill Rides

Located at the Barrett-Jackson Performance Track

Ford Hot Laps

Located at Barrett-Jackson Performance Track

RAM TRX and TRD Pro Dirt Rides

You can sign up in the Sponsor Pavilion

The Barrett-Jackson Automobilia Auction

Located in the Auction Arena



TICKETS



