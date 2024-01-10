What you need to know about the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — WestWorld of Scottsdale is rolling in with an event perfect for car enthusiasts of all ages!
“People come from all 50 states, usually 15 to 19 different foreign countries and it is very unique in the automotive world. It's an automotive lifestyle experience. The heart of it is selling [more than 1,900] cars all at no reserve,” said Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson, to ABC15.
Here's the scoop on all the fun that will kick things in gear for the auction this year: “When we start the auction, it's really about bringing the families out to Barrett Jackson,” said Jackson “We go into our QuickTrip Family Value Day on Saturday, and kids under 12 get in free. So, Barrett Jackson's very much about families, bringing everybody together. On that Saturday, we also have ‘The Cup,’ which is 50 of the world's best hot rods, on Sunday is the Future Collector Car Show. A lot of Concorde cars, this is very unique... So, it is something for everybody. A lot of YouTube influencers are the judges at the future Collector Car Show and then that leads into the whole week of auction starting on Monday.”
NEW THIS YEAR
“This year, it made a lot of sense having Foreigner on their last trip,” said Jackson. “Night Ranger will be opening for them and [there’ll be] some other surprises.”
- ROCK THE BLOCK with FOREIGNER: The concert is on Friday, January 19. Ticket prices start at $59.
KEY INFORMATION
- Venue: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road].
- The event runs from January 21- 29; gates open at 8 a.m. - click here for a full event schedule.
- Volvo and Dodge Driving Experience
- Located at Gate 2, near Tent 7
- Dodge and GR Supra Thrill Rides
- Located at the Barrett-Jackson Performance Track
- Ford Hot Laps
- Located at Barrett-Jackson Performance Track
- RAM TRX and TRD Pro Dirt Rides
- You can sign up in the Sponsor Pavilion
- The Barrett-Jackson Automobilia Auction
- Located in the Auction Arena
- Night Ranger will be the opening act.
- Ticket prices start at $59.
- All-Session Passes - 2024 Scottsdale Auction, valid from Jan. 20-28.
- “Children 5 and under are free with a paying adult. Each child 5 and under must have a complimentary ticket that will be available at the box office or entrance gates,” reads a statement on the website’s online ticket information.
- Advance Online Tickets are available through Jan. 19:
- Adult: $271.
- Senior, Military, Student, First Responder: $181.
- Week-Of Tickets (Online/At Gate) are available through Jan. 27.
- Adult: $341.
- Senior, Military, Student, First Responder: $226.
- Saturday, January 20- Scottsdale Auction - QuikTrip Family Day: Children 12 and under get free admission today.
- Day-Of Tickets: The cost of the tickets depends on the day; the Advance Online Tickets will be cheaper online [through Jan. 19] than the Week-Of Tickets. Cost of prices will increase as it gets closer to the weekend. Here’s a quick look at the starting price for day-of tickets.
- Advance Online Tickets [available through Jan. 19]
- Adult: tickets start at $25.
- Senior, Military, Student, First Responder: tickets start at $21.
- Child (5 and under enter for free): $15.
- Week-Of Tickets (Online and at the gate)
- Adult: tickets start at $29.
- Senior, Military, Student, First Responder tickets start $24.
- Child (5 and under enter for free): $15.
- Advance Online Tickets [available through Jan. 19]
